"They dodged a bullet": Twitter relieved after DC reportedly cancels Michael Keaton's Batman movie

A solo Batman movie featuring Michael Keaton in the lead role has reportedly been canceled by DC Studios. Various reports have mentioned that the live-action flick was meant to be Batman Beyond.

Details about the project have not been revealed. Fans on Twitter, however, have expressed relief over the project reportedly being canceled. One user commented:

A fan's reaction to Michael Keaton's Batman reportedly being canceled (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

According to multiple reports online, the movie was to be written by Christina Hodson, who has also written the upcoming movie, The Flash. It is to be noted that DC Studios or Warner Bros. have not commented or put out any statement with regard to the project's cancelation.

"No way": Netizens think a Batman movie with Michael Keaton in the lead role would not have worked

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the solo Batman film starring Michael Keaton in the titular role that has now reportedly been canceled. Many expressed relief and happiness over the cancelation, with some saying Keaton wouldn't have been the right actor to play the character.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Michael Keaton will play the role of Batman in the highly anticipated film, The Flash, starring Ezra Miller in the titular role. Directed by Andy Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson, the movie tells the story of Barry Allen, who time-travels to the past to prevent his mother's death.

Other supporting cast members include Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, and Michael Shannon as General Zod, among many more.

Keaton, who features as Batman, is expected to play a pivotal role in the storyline. The actor had first portrayed the iconic character in Tim Burton's hit 1989 film titled Batman, for which he received high praise from critics and viewers.

Over the years, a number of actors have donned the role of the beloved superhero, including Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, Ben Affleck, and more recently, Robert Pattinson, who essayed the role in this year's Matt Reeves flick, The Batman.

Michael Keaton's recent movies

Michael Keaton recently starred in Martin Campbell's 2021 film, The Protégé. The movie centers around a young woman who was rescued by an enigmatic assassin during her childhood.

Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Lionsgate Movies' YouTube channel:

''Rescued as a child by the legendary assassin Moody (Samuel L. Jackson) and trained in the family business, Anna (Maggie Q) is the world’s most skilled contract killer. But when Moody – the man who was like a father to her and taught her everything she needs to know about trust and survival – is brutally killed, Anna vows revenge.''

The description further states:

''As she becomes entangled with an enigmatic killer (Michael Keaton) whose attraction to her goes way beyond cat and mouse, their confrontation turns deadly and the loose ends of a life spent killing will weave themselves even tighter.''

The film, which stars Maggie Q in the lead role, has received critical acclaim, thanks to Keaton and Maggie Q's performances, writing, and storyline.

Apart from The Protégé, Keaton's recent appearances came in The Trial of the Chicago 7, Morbius, Dumbo, and Worth.

Poll : 0 votes