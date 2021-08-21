Where to watch The Protégé online? Streaming details, runtime, and all about the Maggie Q film

Martin Campbell, known for directing bond movies like Casino Royale and GoldenEye, is back with another action thriller, The Protégé.

The Maggie Q starrer is Campbell’s first feature release since 2017’s The Foreigner featuring Jackie Chan.

The Protégé is a Lionsgate project like John Wick; hence it has been compared with the latter due to its action sequences. Apart from being heavy on action, The Protégé has stellar performers like Michael Keaton and Samuel L. Jackson in its cast.

The Protégé: Release date, where to stream, cast, and more

When was The Protégé released in theatres?

The Protégé: Release dates (Image via Lionsgate)

As of now, The Protégé has received a theatrical release only in Canada and the USA. The action thriller was released on August 20, 2021.

The Protégé will release in other countries on the following dates:

August 27, 2021 - Iceland and Poland

- Iceland and Poland September 3, 2021 - Lithuania

- Lithuania October 7, 2021 - Russia

- Russia October 14, 2021 - Portugal

The Protégé is also expected to release in Germany via DVD premiere on October 22, 2021. The action thriller is also slated to arrive in Ireland and the UK later this , but the formal release dates have not been announced.

Where to watch The Protégé online?

The Protégé: Streaming details (Image via Lionsgate)

Currently, no major platform like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, or Hulu has acquired the streaming rights for The Protégé.

Lionsgate in the USA has distributed the movie, and there has been no word from them regarding the same.

Hence, viewers interested in watching the heroine-led action thriller should visit their nearby theaters in the US and Canada.

What is the runtime of The Protégé?

The Protégé: Runtime (Image via Lionsgate)

Martin Campbell’s latest action-thriller is 109 minutes (One hour and 49min) long, considered ideal for a modern film.

The Protégé: Cast and Characters

Maggie Q plays Ann Dutton in The Protégé (Image via Lionsgate)

The Protégé is led by Margaret Denise Quigley, popularly known as Maggie Q. She plays the role of a ruthless assassin, Anna Dutton, who Moody Dutton has raised in the film.

Anna’s character strikes many similarities with that of "John Wick" and Kill Bill's "the Bride."

Michael Keaton as Rembrandt (Image via Lionsgate)

However, The Protégé is more high-octane action, unlike the satisfying sequences that viewers saw in Kill Bill. Anna has her mentor Moody by her side.

The movie’s story deals with the subjects of revenge and hauntings of the past. The Protégé has the following cast and characters:

Maggie Q as Anna Dutton

Michael Keaton as Rembrandt

Samuel L. Jackson as Moody Dutton

Eva Nguyen Thorsen as Young Anna Dutton

Robert Patrick as Billy Boy

Patrick Malahide as Vohl

David Rintoul as Edward Hayes

Ori Pfeffer as Athens

Ray Fearon as Duquet

Caroline Loncq as Claudia

