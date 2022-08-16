"Not buying it": Ezra Miller apology leaves internet divided as The Flash star issues statement over recent string of controversies

American actor Ezra Miller finally addressed the legal and behavioral controversies surrounding their career, stating that they are undergoing treatment for mental health problems. As per a statement issued to media outlet Variety by the 29-year-old star's representative, Miller has apologized for their troubling behavior displayed over the past two years, which has led to several legal problems alongside prompting assault and abuse claims.

In the statement, Miller reflected on their behavior and voiced their resolve:

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller has played the lead role of Barry Allen in DC Comics' Justice League and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. However, the string of controversies regarding their off-screen behavior has raised eyebrows among their close friends and Warner Bros., the production house backing their upcoming film, The Flash.

Twitter reacts to Ezra Miller's apology

Several users supported Miller's apology, wishing them well, while expressing their hope to see a change in the actor's behavior in the future.

Ezra Miller's behavior has become an issue for the production houses

Ezra Miller has been embroiled in a series of controversies, and most recently, has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont for which they have been arraigned on September 26, 2022.

Earlier this year, the Perks of being a Wallflower actor was arrested twice in Hawaii, first in March at a karaoke bar for harassment and disorderly conduct, and second in April for assault. However, both times Miller was released without severe punishment.

In 2020, they made headlines after a footage in which they seemed to be choking a woman in Iceland went viral.

Earlier this year, the parents of activist Tokata Iron Eyes also asked for a protection order against the actor after they accused Miller of grooming and abusing the 18-year-old when she was little. Tokata recently revealed to Insider that those allegations were not true.

Miller began their acting career with a short television series, Cakey! The Cake from Outer Space in 2006, where the actor played the role of Big Bully. Miller then went on to star in several television series and films like Afterschool, Californication, Royal Pains, We Need to Talk About Kevin, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Madame Bovary, Suicide Squad, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice - Ultimate Edition, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Stand, etc.

Miller's upcoming film, The Flash, is scheduled to release on June 23, 2023, and will also star Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck playing the role of Batman.

Edited by Susrita Das