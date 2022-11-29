Explained: Why is Val Kilmer not returning to Willow?

Val Kilmer, who portrayed the role of Madmartigan in Ron Howard's 1988 classic, Willow, will not be returning to Disney's sequel series. During an interaction with Vanity Fair, showrunner Jonathan Kasdan said that Kilmer couldn't join the set due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Kilmer's unforgettable role in the movie saw him play a mercenary who forms a special bond with the titular character, Willow. Madmartigan and Willow did not get along well in the beginning, but they ultimately became good companions.

Jonathan Kasdan reveals Val Kilmer was "determined" to be part of Disney+'s Willow

Willow showrunner Jonathan Kasdan told Vanity Fair that he'd approached Kilmer for the role and that the actor was interested in reprising his character in the new Disney+ series. Kasdan said (obtained via Vanity Fair):

''I approached Val the moment there was any momentum around this. I told him instantly that I wanted him to be a part of the story. He really wanted to be, and he was determined to be. And like a lot of things that happened, COVID made him flying to Wales in that moment very hard.''

However, all hope is not lost as Kasdan hinted that Madmartigan could possibly return to the show sometime in the future. The director said:

''It seemed too sad to all of us, and frankly not right for the story we were telling, that Madmartigan was dead. And as a result, he is not in this world. He comes back by the end of the season in as meaningful a way as we felt we could, while leaving the door open to continue to build it out.''

Val Kilmer received high praise for his performance in the original Willow movie, and it is considered one of his most memorable roles in films. In the upcoming show, actor Christian Slater will be seen in the role of Allagash, a close friend of Madmartigan.

The new series will feature returning actors Warwick Davis, Joanne Whalley, and Kevin Pollock, among others. It revolves around a group led by the titular character, who sets out on a highly adventurous and dangerous mission. The series will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

More about Val Kilmer's career

Val Kilmer has appeared in a number of iconic movies over the years. Some of his earliest roles were in Tom Cruise's Top Gun and Real Genius. Kilmer garnered widespread critical acclaim for his performance as iconic rock musician Jim Morrison in Oliver Stone's biopic, The Doors.

Some of his other notable appearances were in Michael Mann's Heat, Batman Forever, The Island of Dr. Moreau, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, and many more. In 2017, it was reported that Kilmer had been suffering from throat cancer and had been undergoing various treatments.

Kilmer's more recent appearances came in The Birthday Cake and Christian Sesma's Paydirt. Apart from films and theatre, Kilmer has also worked extensively in television. Some of his notable TV credits include Ghost Girls, The Spoils of Babylon, Comanche Moon, and Psych.

