Disney+'s highly anticipated series, Willow, is set to drop on Wednesday, November 30, at 3:01 am ET. The show revolves around the titular character who heads a group of people as they set out on a dangerous and adventurous mission.

The series is a sequel to Ron Howard's 1988 hit film of the same name. It features Warwick Davis as the lead titular character, along with many portraying pivotal supporting characters.

Willow is helmed by noted filmmaker Jonathan Kasdan.

Willow on Disney+: Plot, trailer, what to expect, and more details

The official trailer for Willow was released on September 10, 2022, offering a glimpse of the show's gorgeously crafted world full of adventurous characters and places. The trailer perfectly balances tension and comedy and maintains a distinct tone.

Although the trailer is over two minutes long, it doesn't give away too many crucial details that could spoil the experience for viewers. The official synopsis of the upcoming show, as per Disney, reads as:

"The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness."

The synopsis further describes:

"Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world."

Based on the synopsis and trailer of the series, viewers can look forward to an adventure-filled drama similar in tone to Ron Howard's original film. Fans can expect the show to explore various facets of Willow's character.

The 1988 film was a commercial success and received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised the film's unique tone and visual aesthetics. It starred Warwick Davis, Val Kilmer, and Jean Marsh, among many others, in major roles.

More details about Willow cast

Willow features Warwick Davis as the protagonist, who looks quite impressive in the show's trailer and promises to deliver a riveting performance. He earlier played the character in the Ron Howard film, for which he received high praise from fans and critics.

Apart from Willow, Warwick Davis has starred in quite a few popular and critically acclaimed shows and films over the years, including the Leprechaun franchise, the Harry Potter series, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian, and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, to name a few.

Apart from Davis, the upcoming Disney+ sequel stars Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman as Jade, Tony Revolori as Graydon, and Ellie Bamber as Dove, among many others, in significant supporting roles.

Showrunner Jonathan Kasdan is best known for directing films like In the Land of Women and The First Time. His TV credits include Roadies, Dawson's Creek, and Freaks and Geeks, to name a few. He's also starred in movies like Slackers and Big Trouble.

You can watch the upcoming fantasy drama series on Disney+ on Wednesday, November 30, at 3:01 am ET.

