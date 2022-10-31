"Looks like a Game of Thrones Parody": Netizens divided over Disney+'s new Willow teaser

The new trailer for Disney+'s fantasy series, Willow, is out, and it has become a topic of discussion on Twitter. The show serves as a sequel to Ron Howard's hit 1988 film of the same name.

It stars Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, and Erin Kellyman, among others, in major roles.

Fans on Twitter did not seem too impressed with the new teaser trailer. One user mentioned that the trailer ''looks like a Game of Thrones parody.''

Willow is helmed by Jonathan Kasdan and is set to arrive on Disney+ on November 30, 2022. The show reportedly consists of eight episodes.

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on the new trailer for Disney+'s Willow. Many seemed unimpressed with the trailer, whilst others mentioned that they're excited about the show. Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

The new teaser trailer offers a peek into the series' gorgeously crafted world, replete with fascinating and quirky characters. The teaser begins with a catchy line from Warwick Davis' character:

''Evil is coming to destroy us all.''

Despite the seemingly tense beginning, the trailer maintains a comic tone and fans can expect many hilarious moments. Along with the trailer, Lucasfilm's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the series, which reads:

''The story began when an aspiring sorcerer, played by Warwick Davis, is whisked away on a journey to protect an infant empress Elora Danan and vanquish the evil Queen Bavmorda from their world of Andowyne. Now, the story continues with Davis reprising his titular role, as he leads an unlikely crew of heroes on a quest to protect Andowyne from an even larger foe than they had imagined possible.''

A quick look at Willow plot, cast, and the 1988 film

Willow is based on Ron Howard's 1988 film of the same name and serves as its sequel. The series centers around a group of people who are determined to protect the world and go on a risky adventure.

It features Warwick Davis in the lead role as Willow Ufgood, an aspiring sorcerer. Davis looks phenomenal in the new teaser as he plays his character with a certain quirkiness and charm that makes Willow likable.

Warwick Davis has played the role in the 1988 Ron Howard film, for which he received high praise from audiences and critics. Apart from that, Davis has been a part of a number of films over the years, including the Harry Potter franchise, the Leprechaun franchise, and the Harry Potter movies.

Featuring alongside Davis in crucial supporting roles are Ruby Cruz as Kit, Ellie Bamber as Dove, Erin Kellyman as Jade, and Amar Chadha-Patel as Boorman, among many others.

Ron Howard's 1988 movie also featured several other prominent actors like Val Kilmer, Joanne Whalley, and Jean Marsh in key roles. The movie received mixed-to-positive reviews from viewers and critics, who praised the film's visual aesthetics and thematic ambitions but criticized the plot.

It was, however, a commercial success and enjoys a significant cult following among fantasy film lovers.

You can watch the upcoming Willow series on Disney+ on November 30, 2022.

