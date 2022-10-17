Netflix: 5 fantasy films like The School for Good and Evil

The phenomenal success of Stranger Things has prompted the production of a number of fantasy films and shows for Netflix and other streaming platforms. This has resulted in the genre's expansion, with some finely crafted films and series catering to audiences of all ages and origins, such as The Sandman, Locke and Key, and the upcoming The School for Good and Evil.

The School for Good and Evil is a fantasy film that will be released on Netflix on October 19, 2022. The film is based on a 2013 novel that follows two friends, Sophie and Agatha, who are held hostage at a strange school and must find their way home. The adventure puts their friendship to the test and compels them to discover new things about one another.

Before The School for Good and Evil is released, here are five fantasy films that are similar to it.

Mortal Kombat, Nightbooks and 3 other fantasy films you need to see on Netflix

1) The Craft: Legacy (2020)

The Craft: Legacy (Image via IMDB)

The Craft: Legacy is primarily a supernatural horror film, but it contains numerous fantasy elements. The film follows Frankie, Tabby, and Lourdes as they search for a fourth witch to round out their coven.

The film is directed by Zoe Lister-Jones and stars Sophia Caruso, Sofia Wylie, Laurence Fishburne, and Michelle Yeoh in key roles. While the audience gave it mixed reviews, the critical response was overwhelmingly negative. Despite this, the film found a wide audience due to its entertaining premise.

2) Nightbooks (2021)

Nightbooks on Netflix (Image via IMDB)

Nightbooks is a sinister fantasy drama. This Netflix original premiered on September 15, 2021, to generally positive reviews. It is based on a children's novel and follows Alex, a horror story fanatic who is forced to narrate a horror story every night in order to escape the clutches of an evil witch.

Although the source material was primarily intended for children, the screen adaptation took a darker tone and was meant for audiences of all ages. Nightbooks stars Winslow Fegley, Lidya Jewett and Krysten Ritter in lead roles. It is directed by David Yarovesky, who was praised for his mature approach to a children's story.

3) Mortal Kombat (2021)

Mortal Kombat on Netflix (Image via IMDB)

Mortal Kombat is a reboot of the Mortal Kombat film series based on the popular video game franchise. The film follows an MMA fighter as he joins forces with a group of fighters to save the world from foreign forces. Despite mediocre reviews, the film was a commercial success when it was released in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time.

Mortal Kombat stars Lewis Tan, Jessica McNamee and Josh Lawson in important roles. The film is directed by Simon McQuoid. Mortal Kombat is currently streaming on Netflix.

4) Day Shift (2022)

A still from Netflix's Day Shift (Image via IMDB)

Day Shift is a fantasy action-comedy film. However, it is treated in the manner of a fantasy film. Jamie Foxx plays a vampire hunter who disguises himself as a pool cleaner in order to provide for his daughter in the film.

Day Shift is an entertaining watch, thanks to the strong performances of Jamie Foxx, Meagan Good, and Snoop Dogg. Unlike The School for Good and Evil, the context of Day Shift is heavily influenced by the real world.

5) Morbius (2022)

A still from Morbius on Netflix (Image via IMDB)

Despite receiving overwhelmingly negative reviews, Morbius remains a popular film due to its association with Marvel and its indulgence in the fantasy genre

Morbius stars Jared Leto, Matt Smith and Adria Arjona in lead roles. The film was directed by Daniel Espinosa.

The School for Good and Evil will premiere on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes