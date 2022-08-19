5 top-rated action films released on HBO Max in 2022

HBO Max is a treasure trove of content all across the year. With all the new films and shows that have been released till date, the streaming platform has kept its library up to date with some of the latest titles.

With a wide variety of content ready to stream, fans can choose some of the best movies from any genre they want. In this article, we explore some of the films available under the action category on HBO Max, which has been rated among the best of what 2022 has yet to offer.

The Batman, Kimi, and more: 5 of the top-rated action films from 2022 available on HBO Max

1) The Batman

The Batman (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

IMDB: 7.9/10 Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

The Batman was one of the most anticipated releases of 2022, which took the box office by storm. Directed by Matt Reeves for Warner Bros, the superhero action film stars Robert Pattinson in the role of the titular character alongside Zoë Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, John Turturro, and others.

The Batman follows the story of Bruce Wayne, an orphaned billionaire living in Gotham City, who acts as the masked vigilante when he's not handling Wayne Enterprises. When Riddler starts targeting the elites around Gotham, he works with James Gordon of the GCPD, and Selina Kyle, who also goes by the name of Catwoman, to capture the antagonist.

The film dropped on HBO Max for streaming on April 18, 2022. Since then, it has been the talk of the town. If you're not a DC fan already, maybe this film could serve as an introduction to the superhero universe.

2) Kimi

Kimi (Image via HBO Max)

IMDB: 6.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Kimi is a 2022 crime thriller directed by Steven Soderbergh and written and produced by David Koepp exclusively for HBO Max.The film stars The Batman actor Zoë Kravitz in the lead role and was released on HBO Max on February 10, 2022, to positive reviews.

Kimi is a voice assistant in a smart speaker by Amygdala, which uses human monitoring to improve its search algorithm. When Angela Childs, an employee of Amygdala who monitors incoming data, uncovers a recording of an apparent crime, she considers telling it to the higher authorities to take the necessary steps.

Instead, she becomes a target of the assassin responsible for the murder and has to fight desperately for her life. Kimi is a thrill-packed ride with some enthralling action and chase sequences. It has been rated positively by critics and is a must-watch for everybody.

3) Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

IMDB: 6.2/10 Rotten Tomatoes: 46%

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third film in the Fantastic Beasts series, which is set in the extended Wizarding World universe. Directed by David Yates and based on a screenplay by J. K. Rowling, the film received mixed reviews from critics but was a box office hit, earning $405 million globally against a budget of $200 million.

The film picks up years after the events of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which was released back in 2018. When a young Albus Dumbledore tasks Newt and his allies with stopping Grindelwald's plan of world domination, they set off on an epic adventure across the globe. The film is riddled with fantastical action, thrills, and much more.

While this is not your run-of-the-mill action movie, it definitely packs a punch with all the magic flying around and the protagonists desperately trying to stop Grindelwald while keeping themselves alive. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was made available for streaming on HBO Max on May 30, 2022.

4) Catwoman: Hunted

Catwoman: Hunted (Image via Warner Bros.)

IMDB: 5.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes: 80%

Catwoman: Hunted is a 2022 animated superhero action movie by Shinsuke Terasawa for Warner Bros. Animations. The script was written by Greg Weisman and features many Hollywood hotshots, such as Elizabeth Gillies, Stephanie Beatriz, Jonathan Banks, and more as voice actors.

The story primarily revolves around Catwoman, who steals the Cat's Eye Jewel from a costume party in Spain but ends up becoming the target of the syndicate led by Leviathan. The story follows a rollercoaster ride where a barrage of villains under the leadership of Leviathan hunt down Catwoman. She teams up with Batwoman and Interpol to stop them in their tracks and take them down.

All in all, Catwoman: Hunted is a gripping watch, filled with some amazing action sequences and exciting developments in the story. Catwoman plays the perfect antihero in this adjacent storyline of Young Justice. The animated film was made available on HBO Max on May 10, 2022.

5) Death on the Nile

Death on the Nile (Image via 20th Century Fox)

IMDB: 6.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes: 62%

Death on the Nile is a 2022 mystery film directed by Kenneth Branagh and is adapted from the 1937 novel of the same name by Agatha Christie. The film features Kenneth Branagh and Tom Bateman reprising their roles as Poirot and Bouc, alongside Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Emma Mackey, among others.

The film follows a celebration of an impromptu couple's wedding turn into a murder mystery during a river cruise on the Nile, which was originally meant to be a celebration of their marriage. The movie is a gripping story of love, deceit, and murder with greed at its base. It is an entertaining 127 minutes with Poirot's impressive sleuth skills, which aids in unfolding the mystery.

While it may not be an action title, the death, mystery, and development will definitely make your heart beat in anticipation. Death on the Nile was made available on HBO Max for streaming on March 29, 2022, after its theatrical release on February 11, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Priya Majumdar