What are the secrets of Dumbledore? 5 lesser-known facts about Albus Dumbledore ahead of Fantastic Beasts 3 premiere

The secrets of Albus Dumbledore are soon to be spilled with Fantastic Beasts 3 almost knocking at our doors. Jude Law is set to reprise his role as the brilliant, enigmatic wizard once again. The trailer of the upcoming film shows Dumbledore meeting up with the villainous Gellert Grindelwald, which takes us back to the complicated history shared by them.

Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumledore will see the return of Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander, along with Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fogler, Callum Turner, William Nadylam and Jessica Williams. Fantastic Beasts 3 will drop in theaters on April 15, 2022.

5 secrets of Albus Dumbledore

You don't have to wait for the release of the film to know Dumbledore's secrets. We are here to reveal five of his secrets right now.

1) Dumbledore was in love with Grindelwald

Although it is not talked about a lot, Albus Dumbledore was in love with the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. As a result, he was easily manipulated by his magnetic personality. On finding someone who shared his high intellect and intelligence, Dumbledore bonded with Grindelwald over their interest in the mastery of death. This resulted in Dumbledore's feelings eventually blossoming into love. However, it is unknown if Grindelwald ever reciprocated Dumbledore's feelings.

J.K. Rowling had earlier revealed that Albus Dumbledore was gay and had even hinted that his sexuality may be explored in greater depth in the Fantastic Beasts sequels. Although Dumbledore was in love with Grindelwald, things got complicated when the former's sister, Ariana, died and Gridelwald made the transition to the dark side.

2) Dumbledore's boggart was his sister's corpse

Ariana's death was undoubtedly the biggest tragedy of Albus Dumbledore's life and he was left traumatized for life. When Albus got involved in a three-way duel with his brother Aberforth and Grindelwald, Ariana got in the way and was struck by a curse that resulted in her dying.

Dumbledore never recovered form the guilt and blamed himself for his sister's death. Eventually, his boggart took the form of his sister's corpse because the fearless wizard was afraid of nothing other than his failure to protect his baby sister.

3) Dumbledore's father was sent to Azkaban

Dumbledore's father, Percival, wanted to avenge Ariana when she lost her magic powers after being harassed by a few Muggle boys who saw her performing magic. Afflicted, she lost her powers and Percival was livid. He hunted down the boys and got revenge, which led to his arrest. He was put in Azkaban for violating the International Statute of Secrecy.

Percival never disclosed the real reason behind the attack because he was afraid the truth would harm his daughter.

4) Besides Harry, Dumbledore was the only wizard to possess all 3 Hallows

Even though both the dark wizards, Grindelwald and Voldemort, sought the Deathly Hallows, they were never able to possess all three of them and become true masters of death.

Dumbledore and Harry were the only wizards who ever held all three hallows together. Both of them had good intentions, and were both willing to face death and sacrifice themselves for the greater good. Hence, they were the worthy masters of death. Dumbledore sacrificed himself so he could save Harry, and Harry was willing to sacrifice himself for the safety of the wizarding world.

5) Albus' wand has a Thestral hair core

Grindelwald's wand was the legendary Elder Wand, one of the three Deathly Hallows of the Peverell Brothers, and Albus Dumbledore took it when he defeated him in 1945.

The core of the Elder Wand was a Thestral hair. Thestrals were the magical creatures that could only be seen when someone had witnessed death. It might not a coincidence that Dumbledore, of all people, possessed a wand associated with the creatures of death.

To know more about the the many secrets of Albus Dumbledore, catch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, which will drop in theaters very soon.

