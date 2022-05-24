What time will Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore air on HBO Max? Release date and more explored

Warner Bros. Pictures has confirmed the release date of The Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore for HBO Max later this month.

Directed by David Yates, The Secrets of Dumbledore was released in theatres worldwide last month with mixed reviews and low box office statistics as the third installment of the somewhat polarising Fantastic Beasts film saga, with Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller and Mads Mikkelsen in leading roles.

When will Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore premiere on HBO Max?

With the movie still playing in select theatres around the world, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is set to be released on HBO Max globally on May 30, 2022, at 3:00 am ET.

What to expect from this third installment of Fantastic Beasts?

The third volume in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter spinoff franchise reveals Dumbledore's previously unknown history for the first time. In the film, Gellert Grindelwald wreaks havoc on the wizarding world in his bid to grab control, but the only person equally powerful who can stop him is his boyhood lover Professor Albus Dumbledore.

Dumbledore teamed up with magizoologist Newt Scamander to lead a group of wizards, witches, and a muggle against Grindelwald's army. However, they were unaware that Dumbledore was unable to confront Grindelwald directly because of a secret blood pact the two struck years ago, not to fight one another out of a promise of love.

Meanwhile, danger looms for Credence Barebone, whose true identity was revealed by Grindelwald as a major plot device for propelling the third installment. All the tables turn as the thirst for power threatens lives, with the introduction of more bizarre and beautiful magical beasts.

More about the Fantastic Beasts franchise

The third Fantastic Beasts film was doomed to fail at the box office, according to some, due to the high-profile sacking of Johnny Depp, a series of public scandals involving both actor Ezra Miller and screenwriter-producer J.K. Rowling, and waning fan enthusiasm.

The company had hoped to keep the film's expenditures down, but with a large compensation for Depp and a budget that reportedly soared to $200 million due to the pandemic, Fantastic Beasts 3 needed to do a lot better to be considered a success. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the first Fantastic Beasts film, grossed $814 million worldwide in 2016. Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, released in 2018, saw a significant drop in both critical and financial acclaim, grossing $654 million worldwide.

According to Variety, Warner Bros. is waiting to see how Fantastic Beasts 3 performs as a whole before making any decisions about the franchise's future. Originally planned as a trilogy, the series was revealed to be a five-film effort after the success of the first movie.

But with director David Yates having set up another film, the thriller Pain Hustlers, starring Emily Blunt, what happens with the final two Fantastic Beasts films is anyone's guess.

Warner Bros. is rumored to be considering a streaming future for the Wizarding World, but that doesn't address fan concerns about the future of the Fantastic Beasts franchise. But it's worth asking if they even care at this point given the present state of things.

Don't forget to catch Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore on HBO Max globally on May 30, 2022, at 3:00 am ET.

