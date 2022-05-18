What time will George Carlin's American Dream air on HBO and HBO Max? Details explored

George Carlin has influenced not just a generation of comedians, but also people from various walks of life over the decades. However, we are yet to explore the inner recesses of the man beyond his stage presence.

Thanks to directors Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, we'll be able to see more of what made Carlin such a powerful persona and strong comedian. His life's work, both on and off stage, has been amalgamated into a two-part documentary series which will premiere on HBO Max later this month. Part 1 will premiere on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Part 2 on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the same time.

When will George Carlin's American Dream premiere on HBO and HBO Max?

The HBO Original two-part documentary will air on HBO on consecutive nights. The first part will premiere on Friday, May 20, 2022, at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second part on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at the same time.

Both episodes will be available to watch on HBO Max from May 20, 2022.

What to expect from HBO's George Carlin's American Dream?

The two-part documentary series will chronicle George's life and his career that spanned half a century. It will trace the journey from his childhood in Manhattan's Morningside Heights neighborhood to becoming one of the most revered, comedic, and critical voices of all time.

Aside from tracking his ascent to prominence through a massive archive of footage, images, audio recordings, and more, the documentary will also provide an intimate look at his personal life, including his struggle with drug addiction, legal troubles, and his love for his family.

The series will include special interviews with top personalities in comedy, including Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, Patton Oswalt, Bill Burr, Bette Midler, Sam Jay, Jon Stewart, W. Kamau Bell, and more. They discuss Carlin's impact on comedy and show business over the decades.

Manager Jerry Hamza, second wife Sally Wade, and Carlin's late brother Patrick Carlin, are among the family and close friends who have shared their recollections of him in the series.

The official synopsis of the two-part HBO documentary series reads:

"George Carlin's American Dream chronicles the life and work of legendary comedian George Carlin. Dubbed the “dean of counterculture comedians,” Carlin’s career spanned half a century during which he headlined 14 HBO comedy specials and appeared on “The Tonight Show” over 130 times, constantly evolving with the times and staying sharply resonant up until his death in 2008 and beyond. Carlin’s ability to zoom in on societal ills has proven eerily prophetic and much of his work resonates today with alarming - and still hilarious - clarity. The documentary examines a cultural chameleon who is remembered as one of the most influential stand-up comics of all time."

