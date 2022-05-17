What time will The Staircase episode 5 air on HBO Max? Release date, plot, and more about Colin Firth's series

HBO's gripping miniseries, The Staircase, takes a wild turn as it enters its fifth episode. As the drama visibly escalates and Michael is put on trial for the alleged murder of his second wife, Kathleen. Viewers have been left in awe of how Colin Firth and Toni Collete have turned this courtroom drama into a multilayered phenomenon through their brilliant embodiment of the characters.

Based on a documentary of the same name, HBO Max has already released the first four episodes exclusively available on the streaming platform. Here's everything you'll need to know about the upcoming episode of The Staircase.

When will The Staircase Episode 5 premiere on HBO Max?

With the first four episodes already available on HBO MAX, a new episode will be released every Thursday until June 9.

This indicates that episode 5 will premiere on May 19, 2022, at 3 a.m. ET. The episode is titled The Beating Heart.

What to expect from the fifth episode of The Staircase?

Michael Peterson was introduced in the series as a man of means, especially one who knew his ways around things and was an expert in getting out of arguments and misunderstandings in his neighborhood. In the fourth episode, a similar structure of an influential know-it-all person is given to him when he is seen interacting with his close family in an impossibly sturdy demeanor.

From the beginning of The Staircase, Michael appears to positively influence all of his children, implying that they would always do what he asks. The fact has been re-established repeatedly and will hold particular focus in the upcoming episode titled The Beating Heart.

The father and his children have developed a relationship of love and appreciation that has kept the game going so far. This trust will now falter as the cracks become more visible in Episode 5, now that Michael is behind bars and will do whatever it takes to prove his innocence. Several members of Michael's family will abandon him from hereon, out of embarrassment or just because they suspect that he killed their mother, Kathleen.

After reading reports about her mother's autopsy, Cailin will continue to believe her father, Michael, has committed the crime he is being charged for. For this reason, she will be shunned by her family since it will take time for them to come to terms with the truth. Michael will be imprisoned until the documentary is produced and released. The fifth episode will keep switching timelines as it has done so far, with one distinct focus on Michael's life after his release from jail.

Don't forget to catch Episode 5 of The Staircase, which premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 3 AM ET.

Edited by Sayati Das