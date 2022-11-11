Yoshihiro Togashi's Hunter x Hunter manga has finally returned after going on an indefinite hiatus that lasted nearly four years. Now that the manga is back in serialization, fans of the series can breathe a sigh of relief as they can finally expect a continuation of the story that had seemed far from over at the time.

While the story is currently focusing on the Succession Contest arc, not much has been revealed about other fan-favorite characters since the manga returned. However, fans got to see Hisoka in his new look. While he may be a sinister character, he is loved by the fanbase. Similarly, there are several other evil characters in Hunter x Hunter who are remarkable in their own right. As such, this article will list 10 impressive villains from the series that have awed the fanbase throughout.

Menthuthuyoupi to Hisoka Morow: 10 most sinister Hunter X Hunter villains, ranked

10) Menthuthuyoupi

Menthuthuyoupi was one of the Royal Guards of the Chimera Ant King, Meruem. While his demeanor and loyalty to Meruem made him an interesting character, what made him stand out was his willingness to accept his human side. In his fight against the Hunters - Knuckle, Shoot, Morel, and Killua - he tried to adapt to their moves and thanked them for pushing him to new limits.

He is ranked tenth on the list because his actions are only the result of his loyalty to Meruem. Otherwise, he was a character whom the viewers could sympathize with.

9) Genthru

Genthru appeared in the Greed Island arc and was most popularly known as "the Bomber." While he is certainly one of the least popular villains in the story, his sinister mindset caused many problems for Gon and Killua while they were inside Greed Island.

His Conjurer Nen ability allows him to place an invisible bomb on anyone he touches, which he can detonate by just reciting a word. With an ability so easy to use and execute, a character like Genthru only needs a good plan to take out even the strongest of opponents.

8) Pariston Hill

Pariston Hill was the Vice-Chairman of the Hunter Association and easily one of the smartest members among the Zodiacs. While he hasn't yet made any moves against the series' protagonists, he was a major antagonist during the 13th Hunter Chairman Election arc, where he competed for the position after Chairman Netero's death.

The character made use of his clever tactics and charm to win the Hunter Chairman election. However, only moments after winning the election, he resigned from the position, making Cheadle the 14th Chairman of the Hunter Association. This proves that, similar to any other sinister character from the series, Pariston is much more interested in relishing the challenge than enjoying the rewards he would receive from it.

7) Shaiapouf

Shaiapouf is also one of the three Royal Guards of the Chimera Ant King, Meruem. Although he is highly loyal to his king, his unwavering devotion can later be seen as toxic, as he starts losing control over his decision-making after the arrival of Komugi.

Komugi’s presence was making Meruem more human, which was a change Shaiapouf hated because he had the image of the "perfect king" in his head that was getting altered with every passing minute. Shaiapouf was someone who only functioned through logic. As he started losing his judgment-making skills, his mind was clouded with rage.

6) Illumi Zoldyck

Illumi Zoldyck is the eldest sibling of Hunter x Hunter's deuteragonist Killua Zoldyck. His malice is somewhat considered in the gray area. However, given that an antagonist is someone who behaves in a hostile manner against the protagonist, he fits the shoe perfectly as a sinister antagonist.

Illumi Zoldyck has been haunting his younger brother Killua Zoldyck for years and has the ability to control anyone at will. Using the same method, he recited a trigger word into his brother's ears, which led to him killing his opponent in the Hunter exam, subsequently leading to his disqualification.

5) Meruem

Meruem, the Chimera Ant King, was initially a vile character, willing to kill his own mother only moments after being born. He was born for perfection, to become the most powerful Chimera Ant ever to exist. However, he had a flaw: the inability to feel human emotions. Meruem was already a powerful character, able to make use of all types of Nen abilities and trying to excel in other things mankind had to offer, such as board games.

His ability to process information was outstanding since he could read the rule book and defeat world-class game masters in a single rematch. However, Meruem couldn't defeat the blind Komugi in a game of Gungi, which sparked a change within Meruem's emotions that gradually made him much more humane.

4) Morena Prudo

Morena Prudo is the illegitimate daughter of Nasubi Hui Guo Rou and the boss of the Heil-Ly family. As an illegitimate child, she was instantly cast out of her family with a scar to symbolize the same. In time, she developed a destructive personality, as she had no interest in the Succession Contest but simply wanted to create chaos within the Black Whale One.

As soon as Morena Prudo boarded the Black Whale One, she gave all her family members an ability of their own with her Nen ability Contagion. She even created a level system that motivated her family members to assassinate people to get stronger. She is easily one of the most sinister villains in the Hunter x Hunter manga currently.

3) Neferpitou

Neferpitou is the strongest Royal Guard of the Chimera Ant King, Meruem. He surpasses his king in being sinister, as his personality and actions are far apart from each other. His sadistic characteristics, along with her bloodthirsty, make him quite a formidable villain. Besides, he is loyal to Meruem to the point where he doesn't question him on any of his decisions.

Neferpitou was directly responsible for the death of Kite, who later insinuated Gon into fighting him. While this led to his own doom, for someone to anger Gon to the level where he sacrificed all of his Nen abilities to defeat them, it shows how sinister of a villain Neferpitou was.

2) Chrollo Lucilfer

Chrollo Lucilfer is a Specialist Nen user and the leader of the Phantom Troupe. Additionally, his strength and abilities easily make him a formidable opponent to any character within the Hunter x Hunter verse. He is from Meteor City and was majorly responsible for annihilating the Kurta clan, making him one of the biggest enemies of Kurapika.

With his Nen ability to steal other people's moves, he is able to fight against two world-class assassins even while going easy on them. Moreover, he is not afraid of death, as he chooses the existence of the Phantom Troupe over his own life. An interesting aspect of his personality is his sinister decision-making trait while being humble about it.

1) Hisoka Morow

Hisoka Morow is the most sinister villain in Hunter x Hunter. His willingness to fight strong opponents is at that level where he is willing to fight alongside Gon, hoping for him to grow strong in the future so that he can fight him. He is also shrewd by nature, as he could easily outsmart Chrollo and become part of the Phantom Troupe so that he could fight its leader one day.

In the manga, Hisoka has already fought Chrollo in Heaven's arena, where he died fighting his opponent. However, he returned to life, after which he was on the hunt for other Phantom Troupe members, already having killed Shalnark and Kortopi. He is currently in the Black Whale One, which is en route to the Dark Continent, hoping to kill other Phantom Troupe members as well.

