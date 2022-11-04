Hunter X Hunter Mangaka Togashi redraws old chapters

Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi has redrawn the old chapters that were set to be published in Hunter x Hunter volume 37. With the manga returning from its hiatus on October 23, 2022, it was announced that Shueisha would be releasing its 37th volume on November 4, 2022, in Japan.

Hunter x Hunter volume 37 was set to feature the previously uncompiled chapters from the manga, i.e., chapters 381-390. The volume itself was set to feature Heil-Ly mafia boss Morena Prudo, who has become an essential figure within the Succession Contest Arc, on the cover.

Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi can showcase his intended ideas via the redraws for Hunter x Hunter volume 37

Initial magazine release vs revised artwork in Volume 37 below



Initial magazine release vs revised artwork in Volume 37 below

Mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi has redrawn the old chapters, i.e., ranging from chapters 381-390, all of which were set to be compiled in Hunter x Hunter volume 37.

The manga author previously faced persistent health problems, due to which he was known to rush his work to meet his deadlines. This would prompt Shueisha to publish unpolished manga panels. However, he had previously redrawn some of these chapters and has chosen to do the same before the release of volume 37 on November 4, 2022.

The above art features a panel from chapter 384 where Tserriednich Hui Guo Rou, the Kakin Prince who had acquired the remaining Scarlet Eyes, displayed his powers to conjure nen beasts to Theta. While the previous art was good, the nen beasts lacked some depth, which Togashi decided to bring out with his redraws.

Fans react to Togashi's redraws in volume 37

Fans had contrasting opinions on the redraws as many preferred the art featured in the Shueisha magazine, i.e., the original art. According to one fan, the previous artwork helped bring out the details much better than the redraws, which had a lot of shading.

Another fan wished that the nen beast would don a white face, which would have helped bring out their ominous nature.

There are also a few fans who liked both versions of the art. According to them, the art featured previously in Shueisha magazine did not require a redraw. However, fans also welcomed this attempt as they believed it allowed the mangaka to finally show what he wanted to put out.

However, it seems like fans are ready to purchase Hunter x Hunter volume 37, given how it is the first volume set to release after the series went on a hiatus for nearly four years.

Now that Hunter x Hunter volume 37 is finally out, fans in Japan can grab their copy. However, Viz Media is yet to announce the release date for the English version.

