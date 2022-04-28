Hunter x Hunter: All members of the Zoldyck Family from least to most powerful

The Zoldyck Family is the most feared and respected group of assassins in Hunter x Hunter. Most of them are incredibly skilled Nen users and can hold their own in a fight against anybody. The strongest members of the family have each undergone assassin training to prepare their minds and bodies for an assassination mission they must go on.

Zoldyck Family members ranked according to strength

8) Milluki Zoldyck

Milluki has not been shown in any fights. He also lacks the physical strength to keep up with the traditional Zoldyck assassination training, so he makes up for it using his brainpower.

Milluki is a skilled hacker and inventor. He uses the tools he builds for assassinations rather than his physical abilities, making him the weakest Zoldyck Family member so far.

7) Kikyo Zoldyck

Kikyo as she appears without her usual outfit on (Image via Madhouse)

Kikyo is perhaps the weakest Zoldyck Family member in the show. All that is known about her Nen is that she is a Manipulator. She has not featured in any fights or other types of combat, so her Nen abilities are entirely unknown. However, they are most likely powerful enough to take down many characters in the anime.

6) Kalluto Zoldyck

Kalluto is the youngest child of the Zoldyck Family and a recent addition to the Phantom Troupe. He has received a typical Zoldyck assassination training but seems to be exceptionally proficient in stealth.

Kalluto has showcased two Nen abilities in the anime, which are Manipulation abilities. The first is his Surveillance Paper Dolls. They allow him to spy on whoever he wishes by planting an unsuspecting paper doll near the target. His next ability is Dance of the Serpent's Bite. This Nen ability is used for offense, and Kalluto is shown effortlessly killing a chimera ant with this attack.

5) Illumi Zoldyck

Illumi is easily the creepiest of the Zoldycks. He maintains a stoic demeanor throughout the entire anime. Even when he kills, attacks, or manipulates people, his facial expression stays the same. However, he revealed his genuine emotions only once after Hisoka asked if he could kill Killua.

Illumi's Nen type is Manipulation, and his Nen abilities are perfect for assassinations. Via the power of Body Alteration, Illumi can change the appearance of his entire body using his Nen needles. He did this during the Hunter Exam while posing as Gittarackur. Another of his Manipulation Nen abilities is Hypnotic Spell. Illumi places a Nen needle in someone's brain and can control them through pre-set orders. He did this to Killua to make sure he ran from any battle he thought he could not win.

4) Killua Zoldyck

Although he is not the strongest Zoldyck yet, Killua has the potential to surpass the rest of his family members easily. Once Killua masters Nen and reaches his full potential, nobody will be able to stop him. By applying his resistance to electricity to his Nen training, Killua created his Nen abilities. Killua is a Transmuter and was able to transmute his aura into electricity.

His first ability, Lightning Palm, is perhaps his most basic attack. He electrocutes his opponents by touching them with both hands and shoving them backward. However, he has since upgraded his arsenal to include abilities such as Thunderbolt and Whirlwind. Killua then combines Thunderbolt and Whirlwind to create Godspeed, his most potent Nen ability.

3) Silva Zoldyck

Silva as he appears in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Like his father, Silva is a very skilled Nen user and the current head of the Zoldyck Family. He has immense physical strength, as shown when he crushed Cheetu without using Nen.

Silva's Nen type is Transmutation, but only one of his Nen abilities has been shown in the anime, Explosive Orbs. It is similar to Zeno's Dragon Dive as it combines both Transmutation and Emission Nen types. When this technique is used, Silva creates two large spheres in both hands using his aura. Each sphere has a power capable of destroying an entire floor of a building, and they were said to have killed Nen practitioners similar to Chrollo and Zeno in one hit.

2) Zeno Zoldyck

Zeno as he appears in the anime (Image via Madhouse)

Perhaps one of the most skilled and experienced Nen users shown in the anime, Zeno Zoldyck is a force to be reckoned with.

Zeno is a Transmuter but is also incredibly proficient in Emission. His Nen abilities, Dragon Head and Dragon Lance are beautiful examples of the power of Transmutation. Zeno shapes his aura into that of a dragon and uses it for both offense and transportation. However, his Emission ability, Aura Blast, is much more basic. He fires a powerful blast of aura from his palm and can knock back enemies.

By combining both Transmutation and Emission, Zeno can use the famed Dragon Dive. Zeno first uses Dragon Head on top of a target and then shatters it, splitting it into countless smaller projectiles.

1) Maha Zoldyck

Maha Zoldyck is currently the oldest member of the Zoldyck Family and Zeno's grandfather.

Only one thing has been mentioned about his Nen. Zeno said in the video above that Maha's Nen "is very quiet," which would help in his assassination missions.

Although Maha has never used Nen in the show, it is clear that he is a powerful Nen user. Zeno said that in Maha's youth, Isaac Netero, the man considered to be the strongest Nen user in the world, was the only one to challenge him in a battle and live to talk about it.

Zoldyck Family Wild Card

Alluka Zoldyck/Nanika

Alluka Zoldyck is easily the weakest member of the Zoldyck Family since she has shown no proficiency in Nen and has never been through assassination training. However, Nanika would be the most overpowered member of the Zoldyck Family. This makes ranking her tricky since she is simultaneously the weakest and the strongest.

