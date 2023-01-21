Is Chris Pratt the next Superman? Rumors explained and the impact on the DC Cinematic Universe

Chris Pratt has become one of Hollywood's most popular and recognizable actors thanks to his roles in many films, from the Guardians of the Galaxy series to Jurassic World.

He has proven himself to be a versatile actor who can play many characters, and his ability to balance humor and drama has made him a fan favorite. Recently, there have been rumors that Pratt could be in the running to play the next Superman in the DC Cinematic Universe, but it is currently unclear if these rumors are true.

One of the reasons why Chris Pratt's name has been mentioned as a possibility for the role of Superman is his ability to play a charismatic and relatable hero. In the Guardians of the Galaxy series, Pratt's character, Peter Quill, is a likable and relatable rogue who becomes a leader and hero.

Similarly, in Jurassic World, Pratt's character, Owen, is a strong and friendly action hero who becomes a leader and protector. This ability to play a relatable and charismatic hero could make him a good fit for the role of Superman.

How the DC Universe will work with Chris Pratt as Superman

If Chris Pratt were to be cast as Superman, it could open up many new possibilities for the DC Cinematic Universe. Pratt's ability to balance humor and drama could make for a unique and refreshing take on the character. The DC Cinematic Universe has been criticized for being too dark and severe, and Pratt's Superman could bring new levity to it.

Pratt's casting could make for a more relatable and grounded version of the character, as opposed to the traditional perfect portrayal. This could be a welcome change for audiences looking for a different take on the character.

However, it's essential to keep in mind that it is currently unclear if Chris Pratt is in the running to play Superman, and until there is official confirmation from Warner Bros. or DC, these speculations remain just that.

Why fans might not like the portrayal of Chris Pratt as Superman

Even if Chris Pratt were to be cast as Superman, there are reasons why some fans might not be excited about his casting. One of the main concerns is that Pratt's casting could lead to a more comedic and lighthearted take on the character, which could be at odds with Superman's traditional, serious portrayal.

Another concern is that Pratt's casting might be viewed as a typecast and could be seen as a repeat of his previous roles - a disappointment for fans who are looking for a fresh and different take on the character.

Furthermore, Pratt is known for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and some fans might want to avoid seeing him in the role of Superman, as they want to keep the actors separate from one universe to another.

Additionally, some fans might not believe that Pratt has the physicality to play Superman, as the character is known for his incredible strength and athleticism, and some fans might not see him as the best fit for the role.

In conclusion

While Chris Pratt is a talented and versatile actor who has proven himself in many roles, it is still being determined if he is in the running to play Superman in the DC Cinematic Universe.

While he could bring a unique and refreshing take on the character, there are also valid concerns about how fans might react to his casting. Ultimately, it is essential to remember that studios and filmmakers make casting decisions, and fans must wait for an official confirmation before drawing any conclusions.

