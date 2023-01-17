Is Jacob Elordi replacing Henry Cavill as Superman? Explained

Jacob Elordi, star of HBO's hit television series Euphoria and Netflix's The Kissing Booth film series, is rumored by many outlets, such as Heroic Hollywood, to have been tapped to play Superman in James Gunn's rebooted DC film franchise.

Rumors regarding Elordi's supposed casting began to surface following reports on Gunn and Peter Safran's plans to reboot the DC film franchise and their focus on a younger Superman in addition to Henry Cavill's departure from the role.

Elordi's name as a contender for the Superman role sprung up on the internet thanks to his face being imposed onto the bodies of other Superman actors, such as Henry Cavill, in photoshopped images.

Elordi is a growing star in Hollywood thanks to his critically acclaimed performances in Euphoria and The Kissing Booth. He has also appeared in the film Deep Water starring Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, where he played a supporting role.

However, the more pressing issue is whether Jacob Elordi has been cast as Superman to replace Henry Cavill.

"No one has been cast as Superman yet": James Gunn chimes in on the Jacob Elordi replacing Henry Cavill rumors

James Gunn denies Elordi's rumored Superman casting (Images via WireImage/FilmMagic)

After rumors and speculations regarding Jacob Elordi's casting as Superman surfaced on the internet, thanks to the photoshopped images of him in the role, DC Studios head and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn chimed in on the speculations. He denied all rumors, saying that Elordi is not confirmed to be playing Superman and that he has not begun the casting process yet.

Gunn took to Twitter to elaborate, saying that he begins the casting process only after writing the script, as is the case with all his films. He then confirmed that he would announce new details regarding his rebooted DC Film Universe very soon, but the casting of Superman will not be among the announcements.

Thus, Jacob Elordi is not confirmed to be playing Superman for Gunn's rebooted DC Universe and is not replacing Henry Cavill in the role.

Elordi's name also popped up due to Gunn's Superman film focusing on a younger Clark Kent during his time as a cub reporter for the Daily Planet and his earlier days as the superhero.

Elordi, who is 25, belongs to the age range James Gunn is looking to cast for the role of Superman. Elordi has also shown via his performance in Euphoria that he can get the build required to play the Man of Steel.

Gunn said that his focus on a young Superman is why Henry Cavill will not essay the role, as he is much older and different from what Gunn requires. When a fan on Twitter asked whether his Superman film would be an origin story for the character, Gunn simply said no.

Jacob Elordi has also shown an impressive acting range in both Euphoria and The Kissing Booth. He easily slipped into the role of the mentally disturbed but frightening Nate Jacobs in the former series, and in the latter series, he smoothly essayed the role of a young, friendly, and fun-loving Noah Flynn.

Elordi's acting range shows that even if he is not confirmed as Superman, he is a strong fit and a potential contender for the role. Whether he eventually gets the role or not remains to be seen.

As of now, Jacob Elordi has two upcoming films under his belt. Elordi will first appear in the thriller film Saltburn, directed by Emerald Finnell. He will then star as famous singer Elvis Presley in the upcoming biopic Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola, opposite Cailey Fleming, who will essay the role of his wife and titular character Priscilla Presley.

