Henry Cavill’s Warhammer 40,000 TV series: Everything we know so far

After being in the news for his exit as Superman from James Gunn's revamped DC plans, Henry Cavill has now been confirmed to be appearing in Warhammer 40,000, a new series based on the sci-fi, fantasy miniature wargame.

The actor had previously revealed that he was interested in Warhammer 40,000 way before there was a prospect for him to play the role. He wrote on his Instagram:

"For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life."

More details about Henry Cavill and Warhammer 40,000

Warhammer 40,000 is a miniature wargame franchise, which is quite similar to the popular Dungeons & Dragons. The game can be played with a roll of dice and miniature players can be placed and moved around on a model-constructed battlefield. The game is also set in a dystopian future 40,000 years from the present day.

There are various races in the game as well. Amazon is reportedly in the final talks to procure the rights to the game after many networks battled it out for months. There are also reports indicating that Vertigo Entertainment will executive produce the series alongside Henry Cavill. There has been no news of a writer or director yet.

Actor Rahul Kohli was one of the first ones to enquire about Cavill's availability for the role, mainly due to the latter's long-drawn interest in the game show. Speaking about the possibility of a TV adaptation of Warhammer 40,000, the former Superman had previously stated:

"I would absolutely leap at that opportunity."

Henry Cavill also reportedly spends a lot of his free time painting Warhammer 40,000 figures. This could explain his excitement and commitment to the show. Speaking about a possible adaptation, Cavill told Empire Magazine:

"I think because Games Workshop have been very protective of their IP, and that's a great decision, and very wise. There haven't been just loads of TV shows and movies all done poorly. It needs to be handled perfectly. It needs to be handled to a Lord Of The Rings level. And if it's not, I'll be massively disappointed."

It wouldn't be surprising to see more studios rushing in to sign Cavill after he hung up his red cape. One of the predominant rumors after this DC exit has been that of taking up the James Bond role. After Idris Elba confirmed that he will not be James Bond, different sources have been throwing other big names into the mix, including Cavill.

The 39-year-old actor has previously impressed viewers as the leading man with his roles in Man of Steel, Justice League, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and his recent Sherlock Holmes portrayal in Enola Holmes and Enola Holmes 2.

More details about Warhammer 40,000 are expected to surface soon.

