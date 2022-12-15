Henry Cavill out as Man of Steel; 6 Actors who could be the new Superman

Henry Cavill’s time as Superman is finally over. He returned in Black Adam, and Warner Bros. Discovery asked him to announce that he was officially back as Clark Kent. But that was before the arrival of James Gunn and Peter Safran as the new heads of DC Studios.

With the two in charge, they are looking to reboot the entire DCU, which can be proved by the latest update regarding Henry Cavill’s future as Superman.

The former Superman actor took to Instagram to announce his exit from the role. Over the years, he has been enthusiastic about his return as Clark Kent, but it just wasn’t meant to be. James Gunn and co. want to start fresh and build a coherent universe with a new Superman.

Gunn’s plans are expected to span across the next decade, and he has confirmed that Superman will be prioritized over any other hero. He took to Twitter to reveal that his new Man of Steel story will be about a young Superman.

Actors who could play Superman after Henry Cavill's exit

With Henry Cavill being out of the picture, people are left asking who could be James Gunn's new Superman. Since it's a young Clark Kent we are talking about, taller actors with great physiques would be preferable. So, all past choices like Matt Bomer and others in their late 30s and 40s are automatically out of the picture. Instead, the next few choices replacing Henry Cavill could be:

1) Liam Hemsworth

Liam Hemsworth in The Expendables 2 (Image via Getty Images)

The youngest Hemsworth brother hasn't been able to bag a huge mainstream role to this day. But his fortunes could change very soon. He recently replaced Henry Cavill as the Witcher. Now he could do the same as Superman too.

He'd be a great choice because he is just 32 years old and taller than his older brother Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor in the MCU. He has shown great potential in The Expendables 2 and possesses an incredible Superman-worthy physique. So, let's hope that he will be picked as the new Man of Steel.

2) Jacob Elordi

Jacob Elordi (Image via Getty Images)

This Aussie actor totally fits the profile of a young Superman. He has showcased his talent in Euphoria and The Kissing Booth movies. Being just 25 years of age, he'd be perfect for Gunn's vision. On top of that, he is among the fittest youngsters out there, has a great Superman face, and stands 6 feet 4 inches tall. He might have to get a bit more buff, but that could be achieved in the coming months.

3) Alexander Ludwig

Alexander Ludwig in Vikings (Image via Amazon Prime Videos)

He truly impressed everyone playing Bjorn Ironside in Vikings and Ace Spade in Heels. His acting skills are top-notch, and besides that, he has got an insanely imposing physique. At just 30 years of age, he has all the makings to play Superman and replace Henry Cavill. Sure, he is blonde, but that could be changed with wigs and hair color.

4) Leo Suter

Leo Suter in Vikings: Valhalla (Image via Netflix)

We've already seen the talent that this Brit possesses as he plays Harold Sigurdson on Vikings: Valhalla. The 29-year-old could be a great replacement for Henry Cavill as he fits the profile of Superman having a great-looking body and being 6 feet 2 inches tall.

5) Henry Golding

Henry Golding (Image by Roy Rochlin)

Fans have loved Henry Golding since Crazy Rich Asians. His Snake Eyes gig didn't do him any favors. But he could redeem himself if he gets picked up as the next Man of Steel. After all, he is another tall, pretty face who could be a cool Superman.

However, the only thing that may not work in his favor is his age. He's 35 years old right now, and by the time we get to the next Superman movie, he'd be around 37-38. He could still pass as a young Superman. But his age could get him discarded.

6) Bill Skarsgård

Bill Skarsgård (Image via Entertainment Weekly)

After his performance as Pennywise in It and It Chapter 2, it's safe to say that he is among the most talented actors on this list. One could argue that he is too skinny for Superman. But his recent transformation could shut down all those arguments. If only he could gain a bit more mass, he'd be another good choice for Kal-El.

Which of these actors would you prefer as the next Superman after Henry Cavill? Don't forget to comment on your choices down below.

