What is Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe? The storyline that may have inspired Deadpool 3

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe is a four-issue comic book miniseries published in 2012 by Marvel Comics.

The series, written by Cullen Bunn and illustrated by Dalibor Talajic, sees Deadpool breaking the fourth wall and going on a killing spree that eventually leads him to target every character in the Marvel Universe, including superheroes, supervillains, and even minor characters.

The storyline's popularity has led to speculation that it may be adapted to the big screen for Deadpool 3, and fans are eagerly awaiting news of whether this will happen.

Breaking down the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe storyline and beyond

Merc with a Mouth goes on a killing spree (Image via Marvel Studios)

The story takes place in an alternate timeline in which Deadpool goes insane and plots to eliminate all of the heroes and villains from the Marvel Universe.

At first glance, the idea of a character killing off the entire Marvel Universe may seem like a ludicrous and impossible plotline, however, the story provides a darkly entertaining take on the beloved characters, with Deadpool providing a unique and twisted perspective on familiar heroes and villains.

The story begins with a simple premise: The X-Men hire Deadpool to take out an escaped patient from an insane asylum, however, things quickly worsen as Deadpool becomes unhinged and begins to see the world in a new light.

The dark side of superheroism is exposed as Deadpool unleashes his fury (Image via Marvel Comics)

He becomes convinced that the Marvel Universe is a fictional creation and that he is the only character aware of this fact. He believes his mission is to destroy the entire Marvel Universe, believing it to be a way of freeing himself and everyone else from their fictional existence.

From there, Deadpool embarks on a killing spree that is both gruesome and creative. He uses his signature humor and wit to taunt and mock his victims while also displaying a level of brutality that is unprecedented even for him.

The themes of the comics series

Violence, morality, and the consequences of free will (Image via Marvel Comics)

The storyline provides commentary on the nature of comic book storytelling and the relationship between fictional characters and their readers. It also explores the idea of free will and the psychological toll that being a superhero can take on an individual, particularly someone like Deadpool, who is already mentally unstable.

Despite its dark subject matter, the story remains entertaining and even humorous in parts.

This is mainly due to Deadpool himself, who provides a constant stream of jokes and quips even as he is committing unspeakable acts.

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe is a thought-provoking and entertaining storyline that provides a unique take on the beloved characters of the Marvel Universe. While it is not for the faint of heart, it is a must-read for fans of Deadpool and the Marvel Universe.

The possibility of adapting Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe in Deadpool 3

Will Deadpool's next victim be the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe? (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe storyline has become a popular topic among fans as they eagerly await the release of Deadpool 3. With the character's established ability to break the fourth wall and engage with the audience directly, many speculate that the movie's plot could be based on this infamous comic book arc.

While the filmmakers have yet to confirm anything, the potential of seeing Deadpool go on a killing spree against some of Marvel's most iconic characters is an exciting prospect for fans.

Adapting the storyline would be a bold move for the filmmakers, as it would require them to take the series in a much darker direction than the previous installments.

The storyline is also notorious for its graphic violence and the deaths of many beloved Marvel characters, which could upset some fans. However, it would undoubtedly give Deadpool 3 a unique edge and allow the filmmakers to explore the character's more twisted and unpredictable side.

The challenges of adapting Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe on the big screen

Bringing the blood-soaked pages of Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe to life in a family-friendly world (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Adapting Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe to the big screen would not be easy. The storyline is complex and would require significant changes to make it work in a movie format. Additionally, there are many characters and storylines to juggle, which could make the movie feel cluttered and overstuffed.

The real challenge would be the tone of the movie.

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe has a dark and violent storyline, with Deadpool becoming a psychotic killer. Hence it would be difficult to maintain the humorous and irreverent tone of the previous Deadpool movies while staying true to the darkness of the storyline.

Furthermore, the storyline involves alternate realities and timelines, potentially confusing or alienating casual moviegoers unfamiliar with the comic book universe. The filmmakers need to find a way to explain these concepts in a way that is easy to understand and does not bog down the plot.

The Merc with a Mouth breaks the fourth wall and takes no prisoners (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Another consideration is the impact that the deaths of popular Marvel characters would have on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. If the deaths are made part of the canon, it could affect future MCU movies and storylines. This would require careful consideration and coordination with the broader Marvel creative team.

Lastly, the challenge is keeping the movie accessible to a broader audience while also satisfying the diehard Deadpool and Marvel fans. The storyline may not appeal to everyone, and filmmakers will need to find a way.

Final thoughts

Will the Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe storyline be the end of Marvel as we know it? (Image via 20th Century Fox)

Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe's storyline offers a unique take on familiar characters and explores themes of storytelling, mental health, and the relationship between fictional characters and their audience.

Adapting the storyline on the big screen would hence be a challenging task that would require careful consideration and execution. While it would undoubtedly give Deadpool 3 a unique edge.

The filmmakers will need to find a way to balance the dark and violent tone of the storyline with the irreverent and humorous tone of the previous Deadpool movies while also making the film accessible to a broader audience.

