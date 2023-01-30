X-Men Franchise: The Top 10 Moments that Defined the Series

One of the most adored comic book movie series is the X-Men series. The X-Men universe still enthralls fans for no reason other than its long and rich history in both comic books and movies.

Since the release of its first film in 2000, the franchise has been filled with iconic scenes that have captivated audiences and left a lasting impression. These scenes—from legendary action sequences to heartfelt emotional beats—have made fans of the X-Men series so devoted to it.

Disclaimer: This list reflects the author's opinions and contains major spoilers from the movies mentioned.

The top 10 X-Men movie moments that defined the franchise:

1) Magneto's Escape in X-Men (2000)

The master of magnetism makes his mark (Image via 20th Century Studios)

X-Men marked the franchise's beginning and introduced audiences to a world of mutants and their fight for survival. The film's most defining moment came when Magneto (Ian McKellen) broke out of his prison cell in a memorable and powerful scene.

In a simple gesture, Magneto demonstrated his mastery of magnetism and his determination to fight for mutant rights. This moment set the tone for the rest of the franchise and solidified Magneto as one of the X Men's most iconic villains.

2) The Death of Wolverine in Logan (2017)

Goodbye to a Hero: Wolverine's final stand (Image via 20th Century Studios)

One of the most beloved characters in the franchise, Wolverine's death in Logan was a defining point in the series. The emotionally charged and heartbreaking sequence demonstrates Wolverine's unbreakable character and altruism in the face of peril. This event signaled the end of an era for the X-Men series, which was evidence of Wolverine's influence on the series and pop culture in general.

3) The Cerebro Scene in X2: X-Men United (2003)

The power of Cerebro: A turning point for the XMen (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The Cerebro scene in X2: X-Men United was a defining moment in the franchise as it showcased Professor X's (Patrick Stewart) unwavering commitment to protecting mutants and his willingness to put himself in harm's way.

The scene was a dramatic and intense showdown between Professor X and Magneto (Ian McKellen), marking a turning point in the franchise.

4) Jean Grey's transformation into the Dark Phoenix in X-Men: The Last Stand (2006)

The rise of the Dark Phoenix: Jean Grey's transformation (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The Dark Phoenix storyline is one of the most iconic arcs in X-Men comic book history, and it was brought to life in X-Men: The Last Stand. The film's most defining moment came when Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) transformed into the Dark Phoenix, an all-powerful mutant consumed by the Phoenix Force.

The moment showcased Jean's immense power and struggle to control it.

5) The Quicksilver Sequence in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Quicksilver's lightning-fast rescue: A moment to remember (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The Quicksilver (Evan Peters) sequence in X-Men: Days of Future Past was a defining moment in the franchise, showcasing his lightning-fast speed and unorthodox approach to saving the X-Men.

The sequence was a standout moment in the film, adding a touch of humor and lightheartedness to an otherwise intense storyline. The moment showcased Quicksilver's unique abilities and made him a fan-favorite in the franchise.

6) The Death of Charles Xavier in Logan (2017)

Charles Xavier's final goodbye (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Logan marked a dramatic departure from the traditional X-Men franchise, and its most defining moment came when Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) was killed.

The moment showcased the lengths Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) would go to to protect his loved ones, marking the end of an era in the franchise.

7) Mystique's assassination attempt in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

The danger of Mystique: an assassination attempt (Image via 20th Century Studios)

X Men: Days of Future Past brought together the cast of the original trilogy with the cast of First Class and featured one of the most defining moments in the franchise.

When Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) tried to assassinate Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage), she ended up setting off a chain of events that would change the course of mutant history. The moment showcased Mystique's cunning and determination to protect her kind, leaving a lasting impact on the franchise.

8) The battle against the Sentinels in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

The ultimate battle: X Men vs. Sentinels (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The battle scene in X-Men: Days of Future Past was a defining moment in the franchise as it showcased the X-Men's unwavering determination to stop the Sentinels from wiping out mutants.

The scene was a thrilling and intense showdown that marked a turning point in the franchise, and it showcased the X-Men's teamwork and relentless spirit.

9) The Formation of the X-Men in X-Men: First Class (2011)

The birth of a team: The formation of the X-Men (Image via 20th Century Studios)

The formation of the X-Men in X-Men: First Class was a defining moment in the franchise as it marked the beginning of a new era for the X-Men.

The scene showcased the X-Men's determination to protect mutants and their willingness to stand up against injustice, marking a momentous occasion in the franchise's history.

10) The Weapon X Experiment in X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009)

The pain of power: Wolverine's transformation into Weapon X (Image via 20th Century Studios)

In the first Wolverine movie, audiences were introduced to Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) as a captive of the Weapon X program. The scene showcased the extent of Wolverine's powers as he fought to escape the program and break free from their control.

The scene was intense and dramatic, showcasing Wolverine's animalistic nature and his determination to protect himself.

In memory of the iconic moments: The enduring legacy of the X-Men franchise

Celebrating the best of the X Men: A look back at the franchise's most defining moments (Image via 20th Century Studios)

Some of superhero films' most recognizable and influential scenes may be attributed to the X-Men franchise. From the Quicksilver sequence in X-Men: Days of Future Past to the Cerebro scene in X2: X-Men United, these scenes have captivated fans' attention and cemented the X-Men series as one of the best superhero franchises of all time.

The series has something for everyone: thrilling combat, compelling drama, or endearing scenes. These pivotal moments have elevated the franchise to one of the most cherished and lasting comic book series in history, and they will hold fans' attention for many more years to come.

Poll : 0 votes