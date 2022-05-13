Who is Escapade? Details explored as trans X-Men character debuts with Marvel's Voices: Pride #1

A delightful news for the LGBTQIA+ community arrives as part of a press release by Marvel which announces the debut of a trans X Men mutant hero named Escapade. The X-Men character is set to appear in Marvel Voices: Pride #1. Escapade, also known as Shela Sexton will join the upcoming comic's LGBTQIA+ community. However, she won't be alone as Morgan Red, Escapade's sidekick and bestfriend will accompany her in all of their missions.

Charlie Jane Anders, who has received multiple prestigious honors for her creative sci-fi narratives, wrote the story. The art for the comic book was created by Ted Brandt and Ro Stein. Tamra Bonvillain accompanied the cartoonists by adding vibrant colors to the comic book's black and white pages.

In an interview with the official website, Charlie Jane Anders revealed:

"Man, I wish I could hang out with Shela in real life. She is a total goofball, a cool weirdo who has a super-strong sense of justice and a profound loyalty to her friends. Until recently, she believed that everything would always be okay as long as she and Morgan were there for each other, but lately she's been realizing life is more complicated than that."

The comic book will consist of 20 pages and will tell the story of Shela Sexton, a trans superhero. It will also look into her profession as a thief and her life as a trans mutant.

Exploring Escapade as she makes her debut in the Marvel Pride month

Meet Escapade, a professional thief who can effortlessly swap her current location with another person. This power makes it difficult to easily catch her. For instance, if she is caught by a cop pointing a gun at her during a heist, she will move locations in a flash, turning the gunpoint towards the cop. If someone intends to stab her in the back with a knife, the attacker may inadvertently harm one of her/his pals because Shela, the savvy trans superhero, may rapidly switch places with them.

She can also trade physical abilities such as superhuman powers, organizational status, skills, and even circumstances. Despite being a thief she is not said to be participating in any wrong deed. That's because she never steals anything from a person who isn't corrupt; instead, she steals from corrupt persons or groups. Everything goes well until she meets Emma Frost, and her life changes forever. We'll learn more about Emma's influence on Escapade's life when the comic book's first issue comes out.

You can meet Shela Sexton on June 22 as the Marvel Voices: Pride #1 comes out. The trans-X-Men will also return to Anders' arc of New Mutants, following her introduction to the Marvel universe with Marvel's Voices: Pride #1.

