5 Best Mystique decks in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is a fast-paced card game wherein players can engage in battles using their favorite Marvel superheroes. Fans can play it as a card-collector game without being concerned about experimenting with various kinships and deck combinations. There are several cards to collect, which keeps the community playing for one more battle.

Mystique is rapidly turning out to be the go-to card in Marvel Snap. It costs three energy points, and deals zero damage. It belongs to the Pool 3 category and requires players to have more than 486 collection levels. Mystique has the potential to turn the tides of battle.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Patriot Overkill and 4 other best Mystique deck combinations to try in Marvel Snap

Mystique appears to be a powerless card at face value due to its zero damage stat. However, its skill to replicate the ongoing ability of the previous card played can convert a lost battle into a win in no time. Cards with ongoing abilities are considered the most powerful in Marvel Snap.

The following are some possible combinations that beginners and veteran players can try out with Mystique:

1) Swarm attack deck

Use Kazar to swarm attack (Image via Snap.fan & Nuverse )

Nothing is more intimidating than the swarm of superheroes deployed in the battle. Players can use the Mystique card coupled with Kazar to gain a psychological advantage over their opponents. Kazar grants one power to all the 1 cost cards in the battle. Fans can leverage this by using all the 1-cost cards like Antman, Elektra, Iceman, and more to gain one extra power.

This forms a formidable group attack that first appears to be low-damage play. But with help from Mystique, players can duplicate Kazar’s ability, thereby wreaking havoc in the battle with two extra power added to all 1 cost cards.

2) Devil Dino deck

Devil Dino deck (Image via Snap.fan & Nuverse)

This deck combination is ideal if one prefers to do more focused damage head-on. It involves having a Devil Dinosaur card and a Moon Girl. Devil Dinosaur can grant two power to all the cards in battle. Moon Girl, on the other hand, duplicates the cards. Thus, one can have two Devil Dinosaurs that add four power to every card.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. The real power of this deck is unleashed when Mystique enters the battle with the skill to replicate the ongoing ability of the previous card. In this case, the last card is Devil Dinosaur. This leaves players with three dinosaurs causing triple chaos in battle.

3) Mister Negative deck

Mister Negative swaps power and cost (Image via Snap.fan & Nuverse)

This is arguably the most powerful deck in battle with Mystique. Mister Negative swaps the power and cost of all the cards in a deck. This means Mystique, which initially cost three energy points, will now be free, and her zero damage will now be three points. Combine this with Iron Man, and players can have a lethal deck.

4) Cerebro attack deck

Cerebro deck with Mystique (Image via Snap.fan & Nuverse)

If one wishes to have leverage on all three locations in the battle, this is the ideal deck combination. Cerebro has the ongoing ability to grant two power to the highest power cards deployed in the fight. Mystique will double this effortlessly. Using this with Mister Fantastic gives players two additional power points in adjacent locations. This helps keep control of all the spots in the battle.

5) Patriot overkill deck

Use Patriot along with no ability cards (Image via Snap.fan & Nuverse)

Players must have the Patriot to make this combination work. He has the skill to give two power points to the cards with no abilities. Thus one needs to make sure to have cards like Mysterio, Shocker, and more that have no abilities. Deploying Mystique after using Patriot will double this damage as it steals the abilities of the ongoing card previously played in the battle.

Marvel Snap involves intricate planning and imaginative combinations to win a battle, especially in the later stages. Fans have been on their toes using various characters like She-Hulk to discover unique results in the game that give them an edge in every battle.

Marvel Snap also gets updated frequently, so fans must look for unique rewards that may be quickly redeemable. The community of this game is also immensely supportive in sharing all the tips and tricks about the cards that may help beginners level up faster.

