5 Best She-Hulk decks in Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap is the ultimate card game where players can form their deck of superheroes. Every game is fast-paced, and players make snap decisions that can tip the scale of victory in anybody’s favor until the last round. It may look like a simple card game, but players can build various decks to decimate their opponents.

She-Hulk is a Pool 4 card in Marvel Snap. Using She-Hulk costs six energy points and deals ten power damage to the opponent's cards. Using her costs one point less for each unspent energy in the previous turn. Thus, the best time to use She-Hulk is in the last round of the game.

Top 5 She-Hulk deck combinations to try in Marvel Snap

Below are some of the deck combinations both beginners and seasoned players can try:

1) Last-minute win deck

Turn the tides in final turn. (Image via Nuverse)

Players can leverage many cards that award them for their patience. One such card is Sunspot, which players can deploy in the first round. It grants one power point at the end of each turn for every unspent energy.

This synergizes well with She-Hulk’s abilities as she, too, costs one energy point less for unspent energy in the previous turn. Players can thus turn around the match in the last round by using She-Hulk and Sunspot in tandem.

2) She-Hulk location control deck

Use Storm and Kingpin to your advantage. (Image via Nuverse)

Marvel Snap is all about card placements and not merely overpowering the opponent. Players can leverage cards like Storm, Spiderman, or Kingpin in this deck combination to lock their opponents out of the targeted location.

Storm floods the targeted location, and opponents can only play one card after Storm is placed. This gives control to the players, and She-Hulk can destroy the other cards when placed in the last round.

3) Maximum Damage deck

Use The Infinaut to deal more damage. (Image via Nuverse)

Players can use an Armor card to guard a location. This means that as long as the cards are placed in this location after the Armor card, they cannot be destroyed. This will allow players to deploy high-power damage cards like She-Hulk.

If players don't have six energy at the end, they can use Wave in their fourth or fifth turn to reduce She-Hulk costs to four energy points. However, the same benefit will apply to the opponent.

4) Death Wave deck

Use Death and Wave. (Image via Nuverse)

This combination involves using Death, which costs nine energy. However, Death’s energy cost is reduced by one for each opponent card destroyed. Players can thus start a battle with Wave and then use She-Hulk in subsequent turns.

Players can then end the battle with a Death card which, by that time, will cost a lot less depending on the number of opponent cards destroyed. Players must have minimal energy cards like Nova, Hood, or Yondu in the deck to make this combination effective.

5) Double She-Hulk deck

Use Moon Girl to mirror She-Hulk. (Image via Nuverse)

Nothing better than having two She-Hulks in your battle. Players can use Moon Girl to try out this deck combination. Moon Girl duplicates the set of cards on the reveal. Thus, players can deploy Moon Girl in the fourth turn and conserve energy in the fifth.

By this time, She-Hulk will cost much less since unspent energy at every turn reduces its cost by one each. This allows players to use one more card along with She-Hulk in the last round.

Final Thoughts

She-Hulk is much suited to be played in the latter turns as it conserves a lot of energy cost that can be used to defeat opponents in the last round. This isn't a hard-and-fast rule in Marvel Snap, but rather a set of options that players can experiment with to get the most out of this card. Players can switch around cards that don't work for them, and if they wish to do early damage, there are certain cards like, The Infinaut.

Marvel Snap is a playground for testing out various deck combinations, and it is fun to experiment with each of them. Marvel Snap is a dynamic card game that gets frequent updates and tweaks that may change the effectiveness of some combinations. The key is determining what strategy works in Marvel Snap and which cards render the best uses concerning the selected combination.

Poll : 0 votes