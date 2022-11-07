Marvel Snap is the latest trading-card game based on the heroes of the Marvel universe. In this amazing and fast-paced game, players must fight for control of three different locations in battle. This is done by assigning heroes to cover and fight over the locations. The strongest team will win and gain control of that location. Players who control two or more locations at the end of the game will be declared the winner.

However, finding a deck that can easily help players win (especially as a beginner) can be tough in any card game.

Top 5 decks in Marvel Snap for novice players

Just like with any other card game, coming in as a beginner to Marvel Snap can seem a bit overwhelming. Luckily, cards in the game can be earned easily since there are no booster packs to be purchased. Because of this, all players will eventually unlock all the available cards.

Each deck in the game consists only of 12 cards. Although decks may be easier to build, each card will play a more significant role in making the deck work. Therefore, choosing the right strategy is integral to a player's success in battle. Here are the top five decks beginners can use to start racking up wins.

1) Kazoo deck

Players who want to play a deck that is simple and straightforward may prefer the Kazoo deck. This is based around the ability of Ka-Zar, who makes one cost heroes more powerful on the battlefield.

Using this deck, players will be able to overwhelm the field with low-cost heroes and dominate the battle.

Decklist:

Ant-Man

Blade

Elektra

Hawkeye

Nightcrawler

Squirrel Girl

Angela

Captain America

Wolfsbane

Ka-Zar

Blue Marvel

Onslaught

2) Scarlet Witch deck

Players may occasionally want to play around with the art of surprise, and that's exactly what they can do with the Scarlet Witch deck. The deck is based around the card Scarlet Witch, which can change the location she is deployed to at the cost of two mana.

This can drastically alter the course of a game. For example, when opponents are placing all of their resources in one key location, Scarlet Witch can pop in and ruin their plans. This is a fun deck that relies partly on luck and partly on skill.

Decklist:

Scarlet Witch

White-Tiger

The Watcher

Iron-Fist

Cable

Angela

Nightcrawler

Jessica Jones

The Punisher

Hulk

Enchantress

Bishop

3) The Avengers

Sometimes a good team is all that players need to achieve a win in Marvel Snap. With the Avengers, they can make this dream a reality. Each one of the cards in the Avengers works well together, with Iron Man doubling all attack power at a location and the Hulk functioning as a formidable offensive force.

When combined with other cards, such as Captain America and Onslaught, they can really ramp up the odds in their favor.

Decklist:

Iron Man

Captain America

Ant-Man

Hawkeye

The Watcher

Armor

Kraven

Namor

Mister Fantastic

Ka-Zar

The Punisher

Onslaught

4) On Reveal deck

When a card is face down in Marvel Snap and waiting to be revealed, it can be a real surprise to the enemy when they find out they are in trouble once it's flipped.

The On Reveal deck capitalizes on this confusion. By using cards that focus on becoming more powerful when they are revealed, players can keep their opponents on their toes by always staying one step ahead of them and surprising them turn after turn with powerful reveal effects.

Decklist:

Ant Man

Nightcrawler

Rocket Raccoon

Mister Sinister

Star Lord

Scarlet Witch

Ironheart

Enchantress

Jessica Jones

White Tiger

Gamora

Odin

5) Ongoing Effects deck

On-reveal effects can keep opponents on their toes, but ongoing effects only get stronger as the match goes on. With this ongoing effects deck, players can power up and keep enhancing their cards constantly throughout the match.

Each time they add new cards (such as The Punisher), they will become stronger, even when the enemy decides to continue to push for that location. This can make for some very crazy plays, and for that reason, this is one of the most exciting decks that players can use in Marvel Snap.

Decklist:

Antman

Squirrel Girl

Nightcrawler

The Watcher

Mister Sinister

The Punisher

Captain America

Ka-zar

Iron Man

Blue Marvel

Onslaught

Choose one of these decks to power up your game in Marvel Snap

Players can make sure that they always have the upper hand in battle when they're using any of the decks on this list. With enough practice and by increasing their Collection Level, players will be able to add on to these decks as they advance in Marvel Snap and continue to gain more powerful cards.

