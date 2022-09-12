Captain Marvel vs Scarlet Witch: Who would win in a fight?

Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch are currently the two most powerful characters in the Marvel Universe. Their power levels not only surpass those of the comics but they are also shown as the strongest ones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With Scarlet Witch and Captain Marvel's powers being unmatched by anyone else in the comic books and cinematic universe, these two are often pitted against each other. Moreover, there has never been an answer to who would win a fight if they were to take each other head-on.

So, with Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch being the two mightiest characters in the Marvel pantheon, let's compare their power levels and see who will win in a battle against each other.

Exploring the power levels of Captain Marvel and Scarlet Witch

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel in the comics (Image via Marvel Comics)

Focusing specifically on the Carol Danvers version of the character, Captain Marvel has been a huge part of the Marvel universe. Being a Human/Kree hybrid, Danvers was an Air Force pilot before her superhero days started. When she was the head of security at NASA, Captain Mar-Vell would infiltrate the facility. Here, Danvers would be subjected to the Psyche-Magnitron machine that would leave a Kree imprint on her.

Developing tremendous cosmic powers, Danvers would become a superhuman that could accomplish mighty feats. Besides having cosmic awareness, Captain Marvel is pretty much indestructible and can shoot beams from her hands that can deal a huge blow to her enemies. Moreover, having powers of energy manipulation, metamorphis, and regenerative capabilities, Captain Marvel is someone you probably wouldn't challenge in a fight.

Scarlet Witch

Scarlet Witch in the comics (Image via Marvel comics)

Being the daughter of Magneto and the brother of Quicksilver, Wanda Maximoff would take up the mantle of Scarlet Witch. Being one of the most powerful mutants and magic wielders in the Marvel Universe, her powers are enhanced by the High Evolutionary of Mount Wundagore. Having played both good and bad, she has been seen joining Magneto's Brotherhood of Mutants many times. However, she has also shown an inclination towards being a part of the Avengers and X-Men.

With many reality-warping powers, Wanda is one of the most powerful sorceresses out there. Being extremely advanced in "chaos magic," using various spells and projectiles to her advantage can cause major damage to her enemies. Moreover, with the ability to astral project herself, she can further pose challenging hurdles like necromancy and other devastating spells.

Who would win in a fight?

With both their power levels out of the way, Wanda would definitely have the edge over here. While Captain Marvel is physically a stronger character than the Scarlet Witch, Wanda can still keep herself at bay and use her magic to take down Carol Danvers easily.

As a matter of fact, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has also answered this question for us. While not Carol Danvers, Maria Rambeau's multiversal variant still shared the same powers as her, and Wanda was able to make quick work of her over there. So, it looks like we finally have an answer. Who do you think would win? Let us know in the comments.

