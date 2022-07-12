Why did Magneto not appear in Doctor Strange: In the Madness of Multiverse? MCU theories with Scarlet Witch relation explored

The master of magnetism, Magneto was rumored to make his MCU debut in Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness. The sequel film of the Master of Mystic Arts claimed to open doors to multiversal possibilities.

Doctor Strange was seen traversing through different universes only to land on Earth-838 to meet Professor Charles Xavier, thus officially introducing the X-Men in the extended Marvel Multiverse. The presence of Professor X on Earth-838 suggests that his arch-enemy Magneto might also be present in the same universe.

Marvel fans could not help but imagine a scenario where Wanda and her father, Erik Magnus Lehnsherr, aka Magneto, come face to face. A producer from Marvel Studios has revealed the writer’s perspective on the inclusion of the infamous villain stating that:

"Might have detracted (the audience) from the experience."

The producer reveals that Magneto’s cameo was not seriously considered

Jean Grey Fanpage @JeanGreyFanPage RUMOR

In "Doctor Strange 2 Multiverse of madness" Wanda will get an Epic battle with someone from the Fox Verse . Some fans are already speculating be Magneto or Jean Grey .. Who do you bet it is ?

one of them ? or another character ? 🤔 RUMORIn "Doctor Strange 2 Multiverse of madness" Wanda will get an Epic battle with someone from the Fox Verse . Some fans are already speculating be Magneto or Jean Grey .. Who do you bet it is ?one of them ? or another character ? 🤔 🚨 RUMOR ‼ In "Doctor Strange 2 Multiverse of madness" Wanda will get an Epic battle with someone from the Fox Verse . Some fans are already speculating be Magneto or Jean Grey .. Who do you bet it is ? one of them ? or another character ? 🤔👀 https://t.co/WnPxHng2xN

Richie Palmer, one of the producers at Marvel Studios, recently guest-starred on the Empire Podcast, where he squashed rumors about the mutant king. He revealed that while the idea of including the X-Men villain did pop up during initial discussions, writers were never serious about it.

Bringing one more X-Men into the film might have deviated the viewers from the original plot of Doctor Strange being chased by Scarlett Witch across the multiverse.

However, Richie Palmer did spark curiosity as he mentioned that nothing is impossible in the multiverse. He stated:

“Who's to say in this universe, that's a different Wanda than our Wanda with a different backstory, there is a Professor Xavier there, there are Mutants, there are Inhumans. So, you got to believe she definitely has her own version of that story going on."

The studios, however, respected fans and sprinkled an exciting Easter egg in the film about the master of magnetism. As Doctor Strange and America Chavez travel through different multiverses, they can be seen traversing through Savage Land, a hidden prehistoric world with dinosaurs as the base for X-Men villain.

In future MCU projects, can Mutant Magneto be portrayed as the father of Scarlett Witch?

Wanda was introduced into the MCU in Avengers: Age of Ultron as an enhanced individual since Marvel did not possess the rights to the word mutant. Things changed after Disney acquired Fox as Wanda Vision donned the character’s origins of Scarlett Witch.

With X-Men not too far from their appearance in MCU, Wanda fans have their eyes pinned on Eric Lehnsherr as he is revealed to be the father of Maximoff twins, Wanda and Pietro.

House M @gamester1440 @GL2814_3 The two embrace and Magneto tells her about his entire upbringing and the resurrection protocols in an act meant to apologize, atone, and build trust between himself and Wanda (no more secrets basically) Wanda however responds by claiming she can now fix everyone’s problem! @GL2814_3 The two embrace and Magneto tells her about his entire upbringing and the resurrection protocols in an act meant to apologize, atone, and build trust between himself and Wanda (no more secrets basically) Wanda however responds by claiming she can now fix everyone’s problem! https://t.co/Vu7f6oRlDD

Scarlett Witch’s parentage was delved upon in the comics. She was revealed to be an orphan and was given powers by the High Evolutionary. The good news is that High Evolutionary is rumored to appear in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3 and will be played by Chukwudi Iwuji.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far