Will Hulk and Wolverine ever fight in the MCU? Exploring power levels amidst Hugh Jackman's return as the Mutant

With Hugh Jackman set to return as everyone's favorite mutant Wolverine in Deadpool 3, he is officially a part of the Marvel Universe. As the third Deadpool film is releasing under the Marvel Studios banner, Logan will be able to interact with a number of the huge-hitters from the MCU.

Of those interactions, fans have been anticipating Wolverine to meet Hulk the most as the duo have had quite the rivalry. As Wolverine will now be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, we are one step closer to getting a fight between the two.

However, until we get that, let's take a look at their power levels and see who might come out as the victor if they were to fight.

Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ https://t.co/OdV7JmAkEu

Hulk vs Wolverine: Who would win in a fight?

The Incredible Hulk

Raw Hulk Moments/Images @HulkMoments Hulk punches through a time storm (The Incredible Hulk Volume 1 Issue 135) Hulk punches through a time storm (The Incredible Hulk Volume 1 Issue 135) https://t.co/LgC0UlX7EX

Hulk is perhaps one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Universe as he has achieved some great feats of strength. A freak accident involving Gamma radiation had Bruce Banner caught in the middle of it, turning him into a giant hulking monster who craves destruction and will stop at nothing.

Hulk has had many encounters with many high-powered heroes in the past and has pretty much been left unfazed by those battles. With the power of gamma radiation, the Hulk is pretty much invulnerable until he meets someone who can match his strength.

A gigantic figure who can jump higher than skyscrapers and deliver earth-shattering punches, the Hulk is the personification of Goliath.

Wolverine

As the oldest member of the X-Men, Logan has quite a tragic past. Born with a bezerker mutation that gives him retractable claws on his hands, Wolverine is a pretty lethal killer and a great superhero too.

He is a part of the Weapon-X program and his skills are much more enhanced as he receives Adamantium in his bones and becomes almost indestructible.

Logan also has an extremely effective regenrative ability which makes him immortal unless the adamantium poisoning starts taking over. He has an enhanced sense which gives him a pretty huge edge, and he can go into his bezerker mode, which pretty much enhances his rage.

This gives Wolverine a huge advantage in the battle as he can take a lot of damage and not worry about dying. His claws are also pretty sharp, which are instantly lethal.

Who would win in a battle?

BLURAYANGEL 🦇 @blurayangel Now that Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, I have a billion dollar idea for a Hulk movie… Now that Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine in Deadpool 3, I have a billion dollar idea for a Hulk movie… https://t.co/f09SZGFOpm

This is a pretty difficult answer as both of them have fought many times in comic books and have had varied results. In most cases, however, the Hulk will indeed win. His strength is almost unmatched.

That being said, there is potential that Logan might also stand to win as in the comic, Old Man Logan, he was able to finish off the giant goliath.

With Hulk pretty much eating Logan, he regenerates in his stomach and bursts out with his claws. While the results may vary, here is hoping we do see them in live-action soon.

