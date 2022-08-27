MCU fans can't keep calm after She-Hulk teased Wolverine's presence in MCU and Eternals ending

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law left fans pleasantly surprised with two small but significant teases about Wolverine and Eternals - both of which were carefully slipped in as news stories in the show's latest episode.

The Eternals reference finally acknowledges the consequences of the world-ending event showcased in the end of the movie.

However, what has fans excited is the tease about Wolverine, which seems to hint that Marvel is finally gearing up to bring in the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the seeds for this have been laid down for a really long time, it seems like they have finally begun sprouting. One question, however, remains unanswered: How will the X-Men make their debut in the MCU?

How was Wolverine and the ending of Eternals teased in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law?

The tease about the Wolverine comes in a blink-and-miss scene during the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, where a news headline reads "Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl." Metal claws, of course, are a defining hint towards Wolverine/Logan, the most famous of the X-Men heroes.

Having Adamantium claws at his disposal, the mutant is one of the strongest beings in the Marvel Universe. Practically being unkillable (although he has died many times), it looks like Marvel might finally be looking at bringing this iconic character back to live-action once again, following its previous outings in films like X-Men and Logan.

#Eternals The Celestial just sticking out of Earth has also finally been mentioned in another MCU project The Celestial just sticking out of Earth has also finally been mentioned in another MCU project😂#Eternals https://t.co/A9aIYTnZzO

For a while now, Marvel has also been setting up to bring the mutants to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first big hint about this came in Black Widow, which featured Ursa Major (even though he is not technically confirmed to be a mutant because he didn't use his powers to turn into a bear).

The biggest tease about the mutants came when Marvel confirmed that Kamala Khan was a mutant in the MCU rather than an Inhuman. This confirmation came from Ms Marvel, which played the '90s animated X-Men theme.

Tiamut's head sticking out of the ocean (Image via Marvel Studios)

Apart from teasing the mutants, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law also finally acknowledged the huge Celestial "sticking out of the ocean," thereby addressing the end of Eternals, when the eponymous heroes were able to stop Tiamut from destroying the Earth by freezing him and turning him into stone, thereby preventing the Emergence.

"She-Hulk refuses to disappoint": Fans react to Wolverine and Eternals tease

While fans had been clamouring about the Eternals reference for the longest time, the inclusion of Wolverine was the cherry on top of the cake, and left netizens considerably excited for future MCU projects.

Here are some reactions about the teases:

Fred @fredjeremyrusso Thunderbolts? World War Hulk? Wolverine?Shang-Chi tie-in? Eternals tie-in? all in one episode? #SheHulk is killing it so far episode 2 was amazing and I feel sorry for the people who aren’t watching it. Thunderbolts? World War Hulk? Wolverine?Shang-Chi tie-in? Eternals tie-in? all in one episode? #SheHulk is killing it so far episode 2 was amazing and I feel sorry for the people who aren’t watching it.

Abomination going to be in Thunderbolts

Celestial sticking out of Earth

Hulk going in space (World War Hulk setup)

Wolverine's Reference #SheHulk is literally full of references and setting-up everything!Abomination going to be in ThunderboltsCelestial sticking out of EarthHulk going in space (World War Hulk setup)Wolverine's Reference #SheHulk is literally full of references and setting-up everything!Abomination going to be in ThunderboltsCelestial sticking out of EarthHulk going in space (World War Hulk setup)Wolverine's Reference https://t.co/KQXYD2JvcE

Andrew @AndrewsVisual She Hulk is FEEDING us with Easter eggs! Wolverine in the MCU… She Hulk is FEEDING us with Easter eggs! Wolverine in the MCU… https://t.co/6Zem3M7Oux

THE WOLVERINE AND ETERNALS CRUMBS OH MY GOD SOMEONE CALL THE PARAMEDICS #shehulk spoilersTHE WOLVERINE AND ETERNALS CRUMBS OH MY GOD SOMEONE CALL THE PARAMEDICS #shehulk spoilers---THE WOLVERINE AND ETERNALS CRUMBS OH MY GOD SOMEONE CALL THE PARAMEDICS https://t.co/JN7izlwzfu

Me seeing that wolverine reference on the news #SheHulk spoilersMe seeing that wolverine reference on the news #SheHulk spoilers //////Me seeing that wolverine reference on the news https://t.co/yJYAo18jk8

