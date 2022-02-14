Who is the strongest Eternal? Everything you should know about the mysterious squad

Marvel Comic Universe's 26th film, Eternals, made its theatrical debut in 2021. The film featured a group of superheroes that stayed hidden on Earth for thousands of years. As you might be familiar, the Eternals are created by one of the celestials, Arishem, to protect the Earth from destructive Deviants.

All these ten superheroes have their own unique superpowers. However, some fans may want to know who is the strongest Eternal of all? This article lists out all the Eternals based on their capabilities from weakest to the strongest.

Who are the 10 most powerful Eternals?

10) Sprite

Sprite only has the ability to clone herself and others to confuse the enemy (image via Marvel)

Sprite is believed to be the weakest of all the Eternals as she can only change her appearance or create illusions to confuse the enemy. And that's her only ability to fight the deviants alongside the rest of her team members. However, she knows how and when to use her powers to bring down the enemy.

Her potency was seen many times in the film, such as when a deviant attacked her, Sersi, and Dane Whitman. At that time, she confused the Deviant by creating illusions. But even after that, Sprite knew that she was the weakest Eternal, so it's no wonder that she chose to become a human.

9) Druig

Druig can take over other people's mind (image via Marvel)

Druig is one of the short-tempered members of the group who is hard to convince if he has made his mind. Of course, he is not as good as Ikaris, Thena, and Gilgamesh, especially when it comes to fighting skills.

However, he can control the minds of people, be it an individual or a group. This ability makes him very dangerous, but it's nothing that superheroes like Ikaris can't handle.

8) Phastos

Phastos is the brain of the group who can create anything he desires (image via Marvel)

Phastos is an intelligent addition to the team. He is the technological brain behind inventions and designs for the betterment of humanity. Besides these, he also possesses a superpower of releasing beams from his eyes and hands.

However, most of his powers are inclined towards helping his group, and it's not something that makes him incredibly powerful.

7) Makkari

Makkari has the ability to run at lightening speed (image via Marvel)

The prominent ability that Makkari holds is outstanding speed. However, she does not have any fighting potential. She is a backup for the team for evacuating people from any Deviant attack and clearing the spot for her team members to fight easily. She is also good enough for hit-and-run attacks.

6) Sersi

Sersi can easily manipulate the materials around her (image via Marvel)

Sersi is one of those heroes who doesn't know her full potential. Unlike Kingo and Ikaris, Sersi doesn't have any combat skills, but she has something even more powerful. Interestingly, she can manipulate all matter around her.

For instance, we've seen Sersi turn a bus into rose petals and even create a tree out of nowhere when fighting against Deviant. However, the only downside with Sersi is that she doesn't know how to utilize her abilities.

5) Kingo

Kingo has the ability to shoot cosmic energy through his fingers (image via Marvel)

Kingo is seen as a funny and light-hearted member of the group. Even though he does not like to initiate a fight, Kingo is capable enough to defend himself. He can make cosmic beams in his palms and throw them to attack the enemies.

His calm nature can also be seen when the team comes to know about Ikaris' betrayal. He preferred to leave the mission rather than fight with his own kind.

4) Ajak

Ajak possesses regenerating potency (image via Marvel)

Ajak is chosen by Arishem to lead the group for the mission. However, she is not good enough when it comes to fighting on the front lines. But we cannot deny that her unique ability to self-healing remains unmatched.

3) Thena

Thena is good with weapons (image via Marvel)

Thena is considered the Goddess of War as she was a great warrior of Olympus. However, being an Immortal makes her traumatized, and she becomes violent, causing damage to her own teammates. She holds outstanding swordplay that makes her one of the strongest Eternals in the group.

2) Gilgamesh

Gilgamesh has the raw power to crush the enemy (image via Marvel)

Gilgamesh is the second strongest of all, thanks to his raw power. In fact, he was powerful enough to handle Thena's dark and violent side for several years. Also, when attacked by a Deviant, he dealt with the enemy without any help from other Eternals. However, what puts him on the second spot and not the first is that he can't fly or shoot lasers with his eyes.

1) Ikaris

Ikaris is the strongest eternal (image via Marvel)

Finally, Ikaris is definitely the strongest Eternal, and everyone else in the group acknowledges his powers. The fact that he is the only Eternal who can fly speaks volumes.

On top of that, he has the physical strength to overwhelm the rest of the group combined. So, it's no wonder that Kingo chose not to join other Eternals against Ikaris. Kingo knew that even if they fought together, there was no chance that they would win against Ikaris.

In fact, it was the latter who couldn't bring himself to kill Sersi in the end. Otherwise, he could have won if he had chosen the opposite.

