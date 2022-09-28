Explored: Why is Logan aka Wolverine's death being discussed on Twitter after Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 X Hugh Jackman announcement?

On September 28, actor Ryan Reynolds confirmed in a new video that Hugh Jackman will play the role of Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel flick, Deadpool 3.
In the video, Reynolds speaks at length about his preparations for Deadpool 3, and later playfully asks Hugh Jackman if he wants to reprise his role as Wolverine in the film, to which the latter casually replies, saying, ''Yeah, sure, Ryan.''
Ever since the clip was dropped, fans on Twitter have been slightly confused regarding Wolverine's role, especially since he died in the 2017 film, Logan. One user mentioned that the ending to Wolverine's character was ''perfect,'' and that the makers of the new film should not ''undo'' his death.
Keep reading to find out what other fans have to say.
Twitterati confused over Wolverine's role in Deadpool 3
Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Wolverine's appearance in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Some made an attempt to justify his appearance, explaining the timelines of both movies, while others mentioned that his return would ''cheapen the death.''
Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
What Ryan Reynolds said Deadpool 3
The film is expected to be released on September 6, 2024. It was announced a couple of years back, and since then, fans have been eagerly looking forward to new updates on the movie.
Regarding his preparations for the role, Ryan Reynolds said in his recent video that he had to ''search my [his] soul.'' He also spoke about the importance of ''finding new depth and motivation, and new meaning'' for the character.
Not many other details about the plot are known at this point. But with Hugh Jackman's involvement confirmed, it'll be interesting to see how the story of Deadpool 3 pans out, especially given that Wolverine died in the 2017 film Logan, which focused on him trying to protect a young mutant from the evil powers of Reavers.
Logan was released on March 3, 2017, and opened to highly positive reviews from audiences and critics, who raved about the writing, tone, thematic depth, and performances by the cast. It is now widely regarded as one of the greatest superhero movies of all time. The movie also turned out to be a massive commercial success.
Hugh Jackman played the lead role of Wolverine in the movie, and his performance received high praise from fans and critics. Jackman had earlier played the role in the X-Men films and 2013's The Wolverine.