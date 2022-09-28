Explored: Why is Logan aka Wolverine's death being discussed on Twitter after Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool 3 X Hugh Jackman announcement?

On September 28, actor Ryan Reynolds confirmed in a new video that Hugh Jackman will play the role of Wolverine in the upcoming Marvel flick, Deadpool 3.

In the video, Reynolds speaks at length about his preparations for Deadpool 3, and later playfully asks Hugh Jackman if he wants to reprise his role as Wolverine in the film, to which the latter casually replies, saying, ''Yeah, sure, Ryan.''

Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ https://t.co/OdV7JmAkEu

Ever since the clip was dropped, fans on Twitter have been slightly confused regarding Wolverine's role, especially since he died in the 2017 film, Logan. One user mentioned that the ending to Wolverine's character was ''perfect,'' and that the makers of the new film should not ''undo'' his death.

FPL Sky @sairyder16 @Bosslogic @RealHughJackman @VancityReynolds Hopefully this movie takes place before "Logan". The ending to the Wolverine character was perfect. I beg they don't undo his death for this movie. @Bosslogic @RealHughJackman @VancityReynolds Hopefully this movie takes place before "Logan". The ending to the Wolverine character was perfect. I beg they don't undo his death for this movie.

Twitterati confused over Wolverine's role in Deadpool 3

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Wolverine's appearance in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Some made an attempt to justify his appearance, explaining the timelines of both movies, while others mentioned that his return would ''cheapen the death.''

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Angelo Barnes @TrevorIsMulti Logan's death was in 2029. However, Deadpool 3 takes place before 2029. So it would make sense for Jackman to return as Wolverine.



And the Fox's X-Men actors and actresses who are still in contract can't be recasted until 2025. So....there you have it. Logan's death was in 2029. However, Deadpool 3 takes place before 2029. So it would make sense for Jackman to return as Wolverine. And the Fox's X-Men actors and actresses who are still in contract can't be recasted until 2025. So....there you have it.

Chonk @LilChonkz @kalliclawz but it kinda cheapens the death tho.its like if rdj kept playing iron man but "fRoM aNoThEr UnIvErSe" @kalliclawz but it kinda cheapens the death tho.its like if rdj kept playing iron man but "fRoM aNoThEr UnIvErSe"

ʍɨӄɛ @liIbastard twitter.com/lilchonkz/stat… Chonk @LilChonkz @kalliclawz but it kinda cheapens the death tho.its like if rdj kept playing iron man but "fRoM aNoThEr UnIvErSe" @kalliclawz but it kinda cheapens the death tho.its like if rdj kept playing iron man but "fRoM aNoThEr UnIvErSe" a character coming back 7 years later as a variant, not even the same version of the character, does not cheapen the emotional death that you saw and felt 7 years prior in logan a character coming back 7 years later as a variant, not even the same version of the character, does not cheapen the emotional death that you saw and felt 7 years prior in logan💀💀 twitter.com/lilchonkz/stat…

doofenshmirtz @spicypeppapig i dont see why the return of hugh jackman as wolverine will invalidate his death in logan in any way bc have to accept that this dude fit the role i dont see why the return of hugh jackman as wolverine will invalidate his death in logan in any way bc have to accept that this dude fit the role

◉⃤Ťr𝒊ﮑϯƌŊ ◉⃤ @tristanevrs



I wanted to see it too, but Logan was absolute perfection and this completely undermines it @RealHughJackman Nooo this cheapens wolverine and the death in Logan 🤦🏼‍♂️I wanted to see it too, but Logan was absolute perfection and this completely undermines it @RealHughJackman Nooo this cheapens wolverine and the death in Logan 🤦🏼‍♂️I wanted to see it too, but Logan was absolute perfection and this completely undermines it

James Southworth @jasreviews Yes I know it will be a Logan from a “different universe” and that’s how they’ll justify it. But it just renders everything utterly weightless. In terms of the MCU, character deaths mean nothing now. They could bring RDJ back now, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they did Yes I know it will be a Logan from a “different universe” and that’s how they’ll justify it. But it just renders everything utterly weightless. In terms of the MCU, character deaths mean nothing now. They could bring RDJ back now, and it wouldn’t surprise me if they did

Hayley 💕 @LayzyHayley @ZeroYear97 @Lunwi88 Deadpool 3 is also a sequel to the fox movies, it could just be Logan before his death and Deadpool moves to the MCU at the end of the movie @ZeroYear97 @Lunwi88 Deadpool 3 is also a sequel to the fox movies, it could just be Logan before his death and Deadpool moves to the MCU at the end of the movie

Liam 🤘🏼👽 @liam_barrett72 @kalliclawz Even if they were set in the same universe, Logan is set in the future and it would still be his death. Deadpool 3 would happen before Logan in the timeline @kalliclawz Even if they were set in the same universe, Logan is set in the future and it would still be his death. Deadpool 3 would happen before Logan in the timeline

Tanner (Hinata Stan) @TannersAwesome0 Some people need to realize that Logan takes places in 2029, so even if it is THAT Logan the events of that film and his death haven’t happened yet. Some people need to realize that Logan takes places in 2029, so even if it is THAT Logan the events of that film and his death haven’t happened yet.

What Ryan Reynolds said Deadpool 3

The film is expected to be released on September 6, 2024. It was announced a couple of years back, and since then, fans have been eagerly looking forward to new updates on the movie.

Regarding his preparations for the role, Ryan Reynolds said in his recent video that he had to ''search my [his] soul.'' He also spoke about the importance of ''finding new depth and motivation, and new meaning'' for the character.

Not many other details about the plot are known at this point. But with Hugh Jackman's involvement confirmed, it'll be interesting to see how the story of Deadpool 3 pans out, especially given that Wolverine died in the 2017 film Logan, which focused on him trying to protect a young mutant from the evil powers of Reavers.

Logan was released on March 3, 2017, and opened to highly positive reviews from audiences and critics, who raved about the writing, tone, thematic depth, and performances by the cast. It is now widely regarded as one of the greatest superhero movies of all time. The movie also turned out to be a massive commercial success.

Hugh Jackman played the lead role of Wolverine in the movie, and his performance received high praise from fans and critics. Jackman had earlier played the role in the X-Men films and 2013's The Wolverine.

