10 Actors that could play Wolverine

Since 2000, Hugh Jackman has played Wolverine with high praise coming from critics in his movies. Now that the X-Men will soon be in the MCU, it begs the question of who will be the hero in the alternate superhero timeline.

Despite many actors rumored to have expressed interest in the role, not much has been said about who will take the hero’s mantle or if Marvel will bring Jackman back.

With so much stir of X-Men being integrated into the MCU, it seems only fair to look at the actors that would be best for the role of Wolverine.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author

Scott Eastwood, Ben Affleck, and 8 other Actors that could play Wolverine

1 Daniel Radcliffe

Daniel Radcliffe (Image via WallpaperAccess)

While it was previously reported that Radcliffe was playing the hero, he has since denied this. Radcliffe went on to say:

This is something that has, like, come up every so often for the last few years. And every time it comes up, I’m like, 'That’s not true. There’s nothing behind that.’ And everyone’s like, ‘Oh, he said it might be true.’ And I’m like, ‘No, I didn’t. I said the opposite of that.’

That doesn't necessarily mean that he isn’t a bad choice to play the character. In the comics, Wolverine was a shorter superhero, standing at only 5’ 3”. Radcliffe could fit the look since he is already around that height. With that said, it could even be a fresh new turn for the Marvel hero.

2 Taron Egerton

Actor Taron Egerton (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Egerton quite recently spoke with Marvel about a role in the MCU. It was unclear, however, if he had discussed Wolverine's character with the company. The actor certainly has the look and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played a younger incarnation of the character.

The Kingsman actor has covered a lot of ground in the Hollywood industry. He could easily blend in with the lavish and abundant canvas of the series and make for an interesting iteration as the silver-clawed hero.

3 Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Depp has played a litany of roles that have garnered the actor a resounding amount of acclaim from critics. He has played tough guys like Whitey Bulger and sympathetic characters like Edward Scissorhands with equal conviction.

He is known for zany and serious roles and his gruffness may help him land him the part. Depp’s presence could easily fit into the MCU like a glove with his rich history as an actor.

4 Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood (Image via WallpaperAccess)

While Eastwood may not be the first choice to play the character, he does fit the part. Probably best known as the son of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, this could be the role that propels him to stardom.

Eastwood is known for playing supporting characters in movies like Fury, Suicide Squad, and The Fate of the Furious. He never really had a breakout lead role where he got his time to shine. That could all change with the role of Wolverine being placed into the actor’s lap.

5 Ewan McGregor

McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi (Image via Disney)

Most fans will either recognize the actor as Obi-Wan from Star Wars or Mark ‘Rent Boy’ Renton from Trainspotting. Since people won’t be seeing him play Obi-Wan for a while or…..ever, his next role could be as Wolverine.

MvGregor has already proven his talents as an accomplished actor. Playing Wolverine may just be an added bonus to his resume. Besides, he can certainly get the tough guy routine for the character in no time.

6 Daniel Bruhl

Daniel Bruhl (Image via WallpaperAccess)

Yes, Daniel Bruhl has already appeared in the MCU as Zemo in Captain America: Civil War. However, since the multiverse is a mainstay in the series, it could be an alternate version of the character rather than Jackman.

Bruhl has had his fair share of interesting roles. This acting role might seem like a bit of a long-shot, but it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary to see him as the hero. His gritty acting could easily pay off as Logan and he seems like an actor capable of being a comic-book figure.

7 Ben Affleck

Affleck as Batman (Image via Warner Bros.)

He has already played Batman in Justice League and was the titular character in Daredevil. That doesn't mean Affleck can’t stretch his acting roles to other places and people. Much like Daredevil, Affleck could use those mannerisms of the character to make a new version of Logan.

The actor has enough dark and sensitive roles under his belt to give him the impetus to become the hero. In addition, his ability to morph into a role rivals nearly none.

8 Andrew Garfield

Garfield in 'The Amazing Spider-Man' (Image via Sony)

This may probably be the longest shot on this list, but one can dream. Yes, Garfield has already been seen in the MCU as the alternate Spider-Man. That doesn't mean he can’t be seen again in a new multi-versal Logan.

Garfield has been cast in a multitude of films and the actor has the ability to disappear into the character. His unique and quirky charm may not scream Wolverine, but that could change quickly if given the proper role.

9 Karl Urban

Urban as Butcher in 'The Boys' (Image via Amazon)

Known for playing Billy Butcher in the Amazon series The Boys, this actor was probably the best choice other than Jackman. Urban has the best look out of all of the actors on the list thus far.

In The Boys, Urban is a superhero-hating rogue with a propensity to be a loose cannon. The actor almost has a kinship with Jackman in his devil-may-care attitude. This could definitely translate well into the Marvel hero and can be used for a brand new take on the character.

10 Hugh Jackman

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine (Image via Marvel)

This seems like the most obvious of choices. The only way Marvel could appease fans would be to go back to its roots in history with Wolverine. Jackman has played the character since the first X-Men movie, years ago.

It seems impossible to think of the character without him. His presence exudes that of Logan and seeing him back on the big screen would be the perfect gift for fans. One can only hope to see the actor back in the hero costume again.

