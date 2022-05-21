Will Marvel Snap be free to play?

Marvel Snap, the upcoming virtual trading card game for Windows PC and Mobile platforms, is all set for a 2022 release. This installment of the Marvel gaming franchise will bring these iconic heroes and villians from various well-known stories into a more strategic setting.

One thing that separates this game from other card-collecting battle titles is the absence of turn-based combat. While other card games force players to go back and forth, resulting in a lot of wait time, Marvel Snap lets both players take their turns simultaneously.

The game's incredibly fast pace, paired with it being founded in one of the most well-known properties in all of media, makes for a game worthy of hype. However, some players may have questions about the game's availability. More specifically, many players may be wondering if this game will be free to play.

Marvel Snap: Everything we know so far

A screenshot taken from the announcement trailer for Marvel Snap (Image via Nuverse)

Platforms

Starting with some of the confirmed details, it is guaranteed that Marvel Snap will be coming to iOS, Android, and Windows PC platforms. The game will also feature the heroes and villians of the Marvel universe. Some of the more niche characters make an appearance as well, giving representation to every Marvel fan possible.

Artstyle

The game also has a unique take on art. Though the cards in the game are the same in terms of the character's levels, what makes them different is the artist. Multiple artists have lent their talents to the title, giving the game more depth in terms of its collection aspect, and its players more reasons to collect cards.

Cost

The game will be free to play on all available platforms. Senior Director Julia Humphreys said in the game's reveal that the game is going to step as far back from being pay-to-win as possible. This means that players have the opportunity to find every possible card in the game without buying them.

Beta testing

The pre-registration of Marvel Snap is currently underway. However, only players on Android devices can sign up for the beta. Further, they have to be located in the following countries:

United States

Canada

Philippines

Singapore

Hong Kong

Australia

New Zealand

Players interested in the beta can sign up by following the steps as listed below:

Head to the official website A purple button will appear in the top corner of the website Click on it and add the required details Fill out a survey

Once they successfully complete these steps, players will be added to the list of potential beta testers.

From what has been seen so far, Marvel Snap is looking to be one of the most interesting mobile card games to come out in a long time. With over 100 cards to collect, promises of constant content updates, and being free to play, players interested in this genre of game will miss out by not giving it a chance.

