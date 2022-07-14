Exploring how MCU's Ms Marvel finale post-credits scene proves Kree connection with Captain Marvel and Nega bands

With Episode 6, Ms Marvel has finally come to an end. Kamala Khan's superhero journey has begun, and we can now await the arrival of The Marvels. It would be fair to say that the finale of Ms Marvel packed in a lot. Not only did we see Kamala Khan take on the Department of Damage Control, but she also came into her own as a superhero and saved her friends.

Interestingly, the Ms Marvel finale featured a cameo that many fans are now obsessing over. With the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe just beginning, we enter an era where The Marvels will feature some of the biggest stars and heroes in the franchise.

With Ms Marvel teasing the upcoming project, let's see exactly how it all ties in together.

How does Ms Marvel tie in with The Marvels?

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan (Image via Marvel Studios)

Ms Marvel's finale saw Kamala Khan finally be the superhero she was always meant to be, but the equation is still quite interesting. The primary revelation was that there is a particular mutation inside Kamala's genes that lets her access the Noor, with the bangles basically being a conduit.

Now, this could mean one of two things. Either the Inhumans will be introduced in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or Marvel is turning Kamala Khan into a mutant. This also brings up the question of the Krees and how they might involved in this situation.

Finally, the post-credits scene of Ms Marvel featured Captain Marvel swapping places with Kamala. With no explanation given here, it looks like we have already tied into The Marvels.

Brie Larson as Captain Marvel (Image via Marvel Studios)

The Kree connection being teased here can be traced back to the comics where the Krees used to experiment on humans, which is how the Inhumans were actually born. During Episode 3, we even saw the Clandestines taking off the bangles from a blue hand that very much looked like that of Kree.

Moreover, Captain Marvel swapping places with Kamala might have been possible with the help of the Nega Bands, which are very much part of Kree tech. In the comics, the Nega Bands help users to travel through space-time safely and also give them a bunch of cosmic powers.

croc @Croc_Block Desperately needing you guys to understand that the Kree are responsible for genetically engineering humans into Inhumans and that’s literally what’s happening on Ms. Marvel



please I feel like I’m going insane Desperately needing you guys to understand that the Kree are responsible for genetically engineering humans into Inhumans and that’s literally what’s happening on Ms. Marvel please I feel like I’m going insane https://t.co/qTJRmzivL3

Of course we won't know the exact details until the release of The Marvels, but the theory seems valid. With Captain Marvel already having many Kree connections, this was definitely bound to happen sooner or later.

It also begs the question of whether Marvel is changing the origins of Mutants over here and completely replacing the Inhumans with them. With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness already featuring Black Bolt in a "mind-blowing" cameo, it looks like the main 616 Earth won't be having any Inhumans in them after all.

Ms. Marvel News @MsMarvelNews



The



"The cast and crew of Ms. Marvel are also freaking out about this huge reveal (and yes, you heard that music cue correctly)." (1/4) SPOILERS//The #MsMarvel finale and Marvel themselves confirm Kamala Khan is a mutant in the MCU."The cast and crew of Ms. Marvel are also freaking out about this huge reveal (and yes, you heard that music cue correctly)." (1/4) SPOILERS//The #MsMarvel finale and Marvel themselves confirm Kamala Khan is a mutant in the MCU."The cast and crew of Ms. Marvel are also freaking out about this huge reveal (and yes, you heard that music cue correctly)." (1/4) https://t.co/K5Qb2L9hYn

Even the writers for Ms Marvel have reportedly confirmed that mentioning the word "mutation" was a huge deal for them. So, it looks like the mutants in the MCU are going to be Kree experiments rather than being born that way.

Hopefully, our questions will be answered when The Marvels releases in theatres on July 28, 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far