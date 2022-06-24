How is Ms. Marvel's bangle connected with Kree and Shang-Chi's Ten-Rings? Theories explored

Episode three of Ms. Marvel helped flesh out the history of Kamala Khan's family. With the Clandestines being introduced over here, we got the first glimpse at Kamala's great grandmother, Aisha.

With Aisha being a part of the Clandestines, it confirms that Kamala is a Djinn and provided an origin for those.

While Ms. Marvel has been connecting itself to the greater MCU narrative, it has also dropped references to one of Phase Four's biggest films. Mandarin's Ten Rings Organization from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is directly mentioned here.

Not only that, but we also got a glimpse at one of MCU's biggest alien races.

Ten Rings and Kree are directly referenced in Ms. Marvel episode three

Ms. Marvel's episode three opened up with the Clandestines/Djinns investigating a cave during British rule in India. It's over here we see Kamala's great grandmother, Aisha, show up and pull out the bangles she wears from a blue arm.

Suddenly an attack starts in the cave, and Aisha encourages others to run away while she stays back.

This scene, in particular, has fans talking a lot for two reasons. One is the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Easter egg, present in the first few minutes of the episode itself.

As the cave starts to crumble and the entire Clandestines group is standing together, the camera provides an overhead shot of them, and etched into the ground, we see the symbols of the Ten Rings organization.

This probably ties Ms. Marvel with the Shang-Chi film. However, that connection hasn't been revealed yet.

Another Easter egg might have confirmed that Kamala might be an Inhuman but doesn't have access to her powers yet. In episode two, it was revealed that the bangles just amplify the power that's already within Kamala.

It means that she does have powers, but they are yet to be unlocked, and the bangles act as a catalyst.

In the same scene in the third episode of Ms. Marvel, we can see the bangles being taken off from a blue hand. Many believe that hand to be of a Kree, an alien race in the Marvel universe.

In the comics, the Inhumans are created after the Kree experiment on ancient humans. It looks like that's what might be happening over here as well.

ً @crdanexo yea it’s definitely kree tech cuz the skin is blue #msmarvel yea it’s definitely kree tech cuz the skin is blue #msmarvel https://t.co/93fl18MADS

With the bangles being a Kree creation, it might confirm that Inhumans are a thing in the MCU, but they don't know how to access their powers. If true, it will prove that Kamala is an Inhuman too.

croc @Croc_Block Desperately needing you guys to understand that the Kree are responsible for genetically engineering humans into Inhumans and that’s literally what’s happening on Ms. Marvel



please I feel like I’m going insane Desperately needing you guys to understand that the Kree are responsible for genetically engineering humans into Inhumans and that’s literally what’s happening on Ms. Marvel please I feel like I’m going insane https://t.co/qTJRmzivL3

This certainly might be good news to fans. Many weren't happy about the change of powers in the show, and if by the end of the show, she does turn out to be an Inhuman, audiences will be happy.

Ms. Marvel streams every Wednesday on Disney+ Hotstar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far