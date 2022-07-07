Ms. Marvel Episode 5 ending explained: What happened to Najma and how did it give Kamran his powers? 

The fifth episode of the new Marvel Disney+ show Ms. Marvel marked a stark contrast with the rest of the series. Dwelling on the history of the Indian subcontinent, the youthful theme of the previous episodes seemed to take a backseat here for the sake of the story.

For starters, the episode included time travel, as Kamala Khan was transported back to the fateful night of partition between the two nations of India and Pakistan. This is the second time a character has time-travelled in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Avengers: Endgame.

However, there was a major turn of events in the original timeline when the veil was revealed and Najma perished in an attempt to shut it down. Even as she succumbed to the veil, she seemed to have transported powers to her son Kamran, who felt a surge of energy and gained hardlight powers.

Viewers saw Najma’s skeleton disintegrate on the floor, and it is clear now that she will not be making a comeback again. However, a closer look at Najma's death is imperative since the final episode of Ms. Marvel is just a week away.

Ms. Marvel's nemesis Najma closed the veil to the Noor Dimension while other Clandestines tried to pass it

Jack (-_•) // ms marvel spoilers @captaincupkicks

-

-

-

-

-

Najma abandoning her own sown in a maximum security prison is COLD that's so messed up I hope Kamala punches her into orbit Spoilers for Ms Marvel episode 4Najma abandoning her own sown in a maximum security prison is COLD that's so messed up I hope Kamala punches her into orbit #MsMarvel Spoilers for Ms Marvel episode 4-----Najma abandoning her own sown in a maximum security prison is COLD that's so messed up I hope Kamala punches her into orbit #MsMarvel https://t.co/jxlw0tq6KF

Kamran's mother, Najma, who was introduced as a potential ally in Episodes 2 and 3 of Ms. Marvel, eventually turned out to be a villain. A Clandestine being from the Noor dimension, she was trapped on Earth along with some fellow Clandestines, one of them being Aisha, the great grandmother of Kamala Khan.

Najma lacks empathy, unlike her son who tried to warn Kamala of his mother’s impending attack. When the Clandestines escaped the clutches of the Department of Damage Control, Najma abandoned Kamran to go chase Kamala in Pakistan. It was after their confrontation that Kamala was transported back in time to 1942.

In that timeline, it was revealed that Najma was the one who had stabbed Aisha for betraying their clan.

Back to the original timeline, just as Najma is about to venture through the newly opened veil, Kamala reminds her about Kamran, sparking a change of heart in her. In a selfless act to redeem herself and protect her son, Najma then shuts off the veil and loses her life in the process.

The veil essence covers her body and transforms her into a crystal structure before she turns into a skeleton and disintegrates.

Many theories about this are taking shape. One of them states that the hardening is some sort of terrigenesis gone wrong. Fans are also drawing parallels with scenes in Agents of Shields where non-Inhumans were exposed to terrigen mist.

As the veil was shut off, Kamran was hit by an energy beam and mysteriously gained hardlight powers. Towards the end of the episode, Bruno and Kamran are attacked by a Department of Damage Control drone. However, Kamran hits it first with his newfound powers - a cyan blue bolt of light - and the drone crashes.

In the Marvel comics, Kamran is an Inhuman and so is Ms. Marvel

Kamran’s character is heavily altered in the Disney+ series, where the creators purposely strayed away from Inhumans, who were a significant part of the story.

Kamran in the comics has a bluish white bioluminescence body. He can also shoot and store energy beams of similar colors. At the end of Episode 5, we see Kamran with comic accurate powers as he shoots the drone midair.

It will now be interesting to see Kamran use these newfound powers in tandem with Ms. Marvel to defeat the real villains of the series, the Department of Damage Control.

The latest episode ends on a cliffhanger as we see the drone explode with Bruno and Kamran still inside the building. However, it would not be inaccurate to assume that the two are perfectly safe and will be returning for the sixth episode.

The final episode of Ms. Marvel will stream on Disney Plus on July 13, 2022.

The series features Iman Vellani, Fawad Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Aramis Knight, Yasmeen Fletcher, Matt Lintz, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapoor.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far