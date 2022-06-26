Is Kamran from Ms. Marvel a villain? Comic affiliation, Nuhuman details, and history with Kamala Khan explored

Kamran met Kamala in the second episode of Ms. Marvel, and fans took a liking to him almostly immediately. However, we have a hunch that the hunk is hiding something behind his gorgeous smile.

With only two episodes left until the season finale, Kamala finally has the bangle and knows how to use it for good. However, being born on earth and belonging to a family of Djinns give Kamran the power to use Kamala's bangle as well. So, it is fair to question if she is all set to be pitted against a brand new villain who is thirsty for her power, and if that villain is going to be Kamran?

Does Kamran want Ms. Marvel's bangle for himself? Exploring his character and role in the series

The Djinns want to go home to their own dimension using Kamala's bangle. However, as Bruno finds out about the destruction that the process will cause, Kamala resists helping the Djinns get back to their home. Najma, who is the head of Clandestines and the mother of Kamran, takes Kamala's decision a little too seriously.

Najma's rash decision to attack Kamala amidst her brother's wedding is not as surprising as Kamran going against his family to help Kamala, a girl he barely knows. It is evident by now that Kamala has some sort of a crush on him, but we're still not sure about his true intentions.

In the comics, Kamala and Kamran's parents were close friends from the beginning. As Kamran's family moved back to Jersey City after years of living away, they were invited to a family dinner with Kamala's family. Kamala and Kamran clicked as soon as they met and commenced a new friendship.

As Kamran's family left for their home, a terrigen mist fell over the city, which activated both Kamala and Kamran's powers. Kamala started using her powers for good and became Ms. Marvel, whereas Kamran began working for an inhuman crime boss called Lineage and became Nuhuman.

When Kamran found out that Ms. Marvel was actually Kamala, he also forced her to work for Lineage, which made them feel like opposite sides of the coin. Bruno also severely hated Kamran in the comics, which seems to be the case in the show as well.

In the recent episode of Ms. Marvel, Kamala and Kamran are both described as Djinns born on earth which means both of them have the ability to use the bangle's powers on earth. While Kamran's mom wants to leave earth and go back to Noor Dimension, Kamran seems eager to go against her wishes for a girl he met days ago.

Kamran may be waiting for both the bangles to be found by Kamala so he can steal the ultimate power from her and use them for his own good. Kamala's intentions lie in helping people through her powers, but Kamran is most likely going to be a villain in that scenario. However, only time can tell what's going to happen next.

Ms. Marvel is slowly becoming one of the most-liked teen shows all over Disney+. The show has a spicy South Asian family, a cute group of religious aunties, a genius best friend who secretly loves the lead, and most importantly, a coming-of-age Marvel superhero. As the show goes on, there are still plenty of details for it to cover, including the bangle's origin, but it is safe to say that the season is surely going to be a hit.

