What is Ms. Marvel's bracelet? Potential origin and MCU connection with Shang-Chi explored

Ms. Marvel's Episode 1 showed how Kamala Khan encounters her powers by wearing a mysterious bracelet inherited from her grandmother. After putting on the bracelet, it was mesmerizing to see her release the cosmic through her hands. Initially, she couldn't express her feelings regarding the newly found powers.

As of now, we don't know exactly what the band is, which gave Kamala the identity of Ms. Marvel. However, several theories have been circling all over the internet, and we are here to discuss that with you. So, let's directly dive into the article without any further ado.

Pakistan a connection for Ms. Marvel's bracelet, Shang-Chi's rings

First and foremost, Ms. Marvel's trailer showcased how the cosmic beams would look in the show. So, when the trailer initially dropped, fans spotted Kamala's bracelet resembling Shang-Chi's ten golden rings.

As Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings revealed, his father Xu Wenwu discovered the ten rings in either a tomb or a crater. He found it near an asteroid that had crash-landed in China over a thousand years ago.

The 2021 film took us to the Mongol Reign, where we saw Wenwu, sometimes referred to as Master Khan, and The Last Khan. In fact, there are theories revolving around Wenwu that reveal that he might also be Genghis Khan himself.

We know that the Mongol Empire invaded the Sivistan Fort in the Sindh region of the Delhi Sultanate, which today is recognized as Pakistan. Hence, there is a possibility that Shang Chi's ten rings have a connection with Pakistan.

We are also familiar with Kamala Khan's Pakistani origin, and she receives a box of heirlooms from her grandmother in the Asian country.

Both rings seem to have a connection to Pakistan, so it may be possible that in further episodes of Ms. Marvel, we will get to see references to Shang Chi.

Mysterious bracelet may have connect to Kree

Nega bands owned by the Kree Empire are considered antique bands that grant their wearer cosmic powers. That said, there is more than one Nega band in the Marvel Universe, and six have been discovered by several superheroes, including Hank Pym, Captain Marvel, and more. Although, the same pair has sometimes been shown in multiple shows.

While these are not the only bands to discuss, there is a prototype of the mystical Nega bands, Quantum Bands. These artifacts were said to be powerful weapons of Kree. Unlike Nega bands, these draw their powers from the Quantum Zone.

The bracelet is Kree technology and grants unique powers to each user who unlocks it. This object can only be used by beings with Kree DNA.

Quantum Zone also grants its wearer the ability to project beams of concussive force or release energy at any wavelength desired by the wearer.

However, at this time, we don't know the potential of Kamala's bracelet except for its sun-shaped emblem that indicates Kree technology. We can assume that sometime in the show, we get to see if the bracelet is Quantum, Nega, or has any connection with the mighty Shang-Chi. Besides these, we might also see a completely different band.

Ms. Marvel Episode 1 is available on Disney Plus, and the remaining five episodes will be released weekly on the platform.

