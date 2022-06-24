What are Djinns in Ms. Marvel? Kamala Khan's new power origin explained with theories about Noor dimension

Ms. Marvel's recent episode clarified a lot of things for the fans. By now, we know that the show won't use Kamala Khan's Inhuman origin from the comics, as they have taken an entirely different storyline to make things interesting.

Kamala Khan is a Djinn, as she said so herself in the most recent episode of Ms. Marvel, which has been the biggest hit this season. MCU will soon cover the riveting history of the Djinns along with Kamala's origins in the upcoming episodes.

Possible origins of Djinns in Ms. Marvel

Hadeed Butt @mhadeedbutt Holding out for that Djinn reveal to be a misdirect. The hand with the bangle was blue so it could actually be Kree related, which would be so much better. #MsMarvel Holding out for that Djinn reveal to be a misdirect. The hand with the bangle was blue so it could actually be Kree related, which would be so much better. #MsMarvel https://t.co/98JVxMsDNW

The history of Djinns in comics has been fairly simple. They were an ancient race that perished due to low temperatures in their dimension. The show has not yet disclosed how it'll incorporate this history into Kamala's narrative, but we think that it'll be an interesting divulgence. The episode also gave us some clues to figure out what's going to happen next.

In the flashback where Najma tells the story of the magical bangle to Kamala, we can see that she took it from a blue-skinned hand, which can be connected to the Kree race and the planet Hala. However, seconds later, we also caught a glimpse of Shang-Chi's ten rings symbol on the floor that the characters were standing on, which linked the show to the broader MCU.

z @reblmoon We all can agree that Ms Marvel episode 3 this is just #MsMarvel We all can agree that Ms Marvel episode 3 this is just #MsMarvel https://t.co/4ov2UQaqax

However, if Kamala's bangle is in any way connected to Shang Chi's rings, it is possible that the blue hand might not be of a Kree after all, as we know that the rings don't come from any alien technology.

The blue hand shown in the scene is more likely to be of a Djinn, and we have all seen Aladdin’s accuracy to the Islamic mythology to consider it a possibility.

In the episode, Najma and her crew claimed to be Djinns. They also mentioned that they were Clandestines from the Noor Dimension, and comic fans specifically know the story behind that name. Clandestines were the fourteen children of Adam Destine, who married a Djinn named Elalyth.

Adam Destine was the one who liberated Elalyth when she was captured in a gem in Yden, but we still don't know her connection to the Clandestines on the show. There is a crewmate called Aadam in the show, but it is debatable whether he is a version of Adam Destine or not.

We don't have much information about the show's version of the Clandestines, including the names of their members, so that is yet to be revealed. However, the Clandestines in the comics were Kay Cera, Albert, Gracie Gamble, Newton, Walter, Will "Take A" Chance, Dominic, Sebastian, Ric, Nathaniel, Rory, Padora, and Samantha. Furthermore, all of them had a unique superpower.

The episode also showed Kamala and her grandmother a glimpse of a train to Karachi, which most definitely felt like a call from Aisha. There is a high chance that we will get to see her hometown and her grandmother in the next episode of Ms. Marvel.

Ms. Marvel's third episode put an interesting spin on the events. The show will have a total of six episodes and we will see Kamala's story unravel towards the end. Furthermore. it is also rumoured to have interesting cameos from other MCU characters, which may connect it more to the larger spectrum.

