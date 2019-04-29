WWE News: Batista reacts to 'Avengers: Endgame' $1.2 billion opening

Batista as Drax

What's the story?

WWE veteran Dave Bautista recently took to Twitter and shared his reaction to Avengers: Endgame's record-shattering opening.

The movie grossed $1.2 billion in its opening weekend.

In case you didn't know...

Batista met Triple H at this year's WrestleMania, in what eventually turned out to be a losing effort. He went on to post a message after his match, stating that he is officially retiring from professional wrestling.

Batista is widely regarded as being one of the most dominating Superstars of the 21st Century. The Animal went on to bag a bunch of movie roles in Hollywood, and ended up getting a prestigious spot in Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy", as Drax The Destroyer.

Ultimately, Batista bagged a role in Avengers: Infinity War, as well as the recently released Avengers: Endgame. The latest Avengers movie went on to earn a whopping $1.2 billion in its opening weekend, creating a new world record.

The heart of the matter

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion posted a tweet, sharing his happiness on the incredible success of Avengers: Endgame. Batista stated that he still hasn't gotten over the movie's success and how it is breaking records the world over.

Batista has emerged to become one of the most well-known Hollywood actors in recent years, thanks to his role as Drax The Destroyer in the Marvel franchise.

What's next?

It would be interesting to see where Batista goes from here. The muscled-up behemoth has surely turned eyes after his performance as Drax. Hopefully, he bags more roles in the near future and goes on to achieve the kind of success his WWE counterpart The Rock has.

