Marvel Snap is the latest digital card game from Second Dinner and Nuverse, available for PC, Android, and iOS. The game features a varied roster of numerous Marvel characters from the Marvel Universe, as players duke it out in this simple but addictive card game.

Fans have been clamoring for new PvP content since the release of the game, and the much-awaited Battle Mode is finally ready for release. This article will go into detail about the Battle Mode for Marvel Snap, along with its release date and features.

Marvel Snap’s Battle Mode 1.0 is scheduled for a January 31, 2023 release

The long-teased Battle Mode finally has a scheduled release date of January 31, 2023, and brings with it several interesting takes on the classic Marvel Snap formula. For starters, it now allows players to pit their decks against their friends directly instead of joining a matchmaking queue.

Described by the developers as “The most fun, competitive way to play MARVEL SNAP”, 1.0 of the Battle Mode will however be region locked, with global matchmaking still a work in progress at the time of writing this article.

Battle Mode brings with it new tweaks and gameplay adjustments over the original Marvel Snap formula

Battle Mode has several unique takes on the Snap formula, which are detailed below:

As with the regular PvP mode, Battle Mode also pits two players against each other as they go through multiple rounds.

The mode is described to be extra competitive in comparison to the base mode.

Both players start with 10 health points. Cubes are not counted, instead, the damage dealt each round is held as the factor for each match. Depleting your enemy’s health points to zero results in a win.

The deck of each player is now locked for the duration of the battle, enabling opponents to easily strategize and guess the decks of their foes resulting in some tense and exciting gameplay.

Battle Mode has no ties and will have an explicit winner.

The average length of a Battle Mode match will be around 20 minutes.

To keep the length of each battle from far exceeding the average, High Stakes Rounds have been added.

High Stakes Rounds begin after Round 5, with stakes at 2 damage points each.

Retreating will cost you one health point.

Is Battle Mode pay to win?

While we are yet to see the new mode in action ourselves, Marvel Snap has so far been a mostly free-to-play title. The game, however, is supported by various microtransactions that involve the purchase of certain cosmetic skins for characters along with a battle pass.

The initial beta of the game, involving loot boxes that could be exchanged against a chance to get rare cards and skins, was heavily criticized. The loot boxes were subsequently removed from the game.

Given the ongoing monetization of the game, it seems likely that Marvel Snap will continue to maintain its streak of being a relatively easy-to-pick-up, definitely free to play title without any paywalls. Battle Mode is yet another addition in the game that does not aim to disturb the cozy balance the title has already set up.

