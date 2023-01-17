How to unlock Competitive game mode in Overwatch 2 (2023)

Overwatch 2 comes with an intense and fun competitive mode, which includes several ranks and divisions to grind through. However, this mode won't be available right off the bat for newcomers to the series. It will be locked, and players will have to complete a few tasks to gain access.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 brought in a plethora of content and limited-time events. Along with a new Battle Pass, it also introduced several cosmetics, a new Hero, and more. All these additions attracted a lot of newcomers. Hence, to assist all new players, this guide discusses the procedure to unlock the Competitive mode in Overwatch 2.

You must complete First-Time User Experience (FTUE) segment to unlock Overwatch 2's Competitive game mode

To unlock the Competitive mode in Overwatch 2, you must first complete the First-Time User Experience (FTUE) segment. This is a tutorial section that introduces you to various aspects of the game. This is done to ensure that all players know what they are getting themselves into.

Once the FTUE tutorial is completed, you can access all the other game modes that the shooter has to offer, except the Competitive mode.

To unlock the ranked mode, you will have to complete the 'Competitive Play Qualification' challenge. You must play a total of 50 'Quick Play' matches to successfully complete the challenge. This includes modes such as Escort, Push, Control, and Hybrid.

To track your progress, including how many matches you have played, head over to the 'Competitive' tab under the Challenges menu. Here, find the 'Competitive Play Qualification' challenge, which will show how many matches you have played and how many more to go.

Checking challenge progress (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Once you are done playing 50 Quick Play matches, the Competitive mode will be unlocked. Although the process to unlock the ranked mode can be quite lengthy, it ensures that you learn all aspects of the game before heading into the Competitive ground.

Is this requirement mandatory for newcomers?

If a player has created an account for the game on or after October 4, 2022, they cannot skip the 'Competitive Play Qualification' challenge. However, if they have the mode unlocked previously (during beta), they will be able to access it.

All Overwatch 2 ranks and divisions

Overwatch 2 has several different ranks and divisions in the competitive mode. The higher the rank, the higher the player's skill level.

Here are all the ranks and divisions for new players to climb:

Bronze

Bronze 5

Bronze 4

Bronze 3

Bronze 2

Bronze 1

Silver

Silver 5

Silver 4

Silver 3

Silver 2

Silver 1

Gold

Gold 5

Gold 4

Gold 3

Gold 2

Gold 1

Platinum

Platinum 5

Platinum 4

Platinum 3

Platinum 2

Platinum 1

Diamond

Diamond 5

Diamond 4

Diamond 3

Diamond 2

Diamond 1

Master

Master 5

Master 4

Master 3

Master 2

Master 1

Grandmaster

Grandmaster 5

Grandmaster 4

Grandmaster 3

Grandmaster 2

Grandmaster 1

Top 500

This is all there is to know about unlocking the Competitive mode in Overwatch 2 in 2023. While it is true that 50 Quick Play matches are an absurdly high requirement, this keeps the ranked mode truly competitive.

Season 2 of the game is live and available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

