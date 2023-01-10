How to change crosshair in Overwatch 2 Season 2

Overwatch 2 offers its players a ton of customization options. Users can set the crosshairs as per their preference and assign a single crosshair for every Hero in the game. Each Hero in the game has a unique playstyle and role within the match. Hence, a different crosshair for each such character is an added advantage.

Overwatch 2 is a first-person Hero shooter title. It is extremely rigorous and tests the players' varying skill sets. Being a competitive title, customization plays a huge role. Thankfully, Overwatch 2 sticks to this principle and enables users to customize the experience to their liking.

A guide to changing crosshair in Overwatch 2 Season 2

Crosshairs are one of the most important elements of a first-person shooter title. It guides the player in aiming accurately at the targets. A good crosshair lets one see their enemies clearly and simultaneously land their shots.

Hence, the importance of a crosshair in a shooter game is undeniable. However, the default crosshair in Overwatch 2 may not suit everyone's style of play.

Moreover, as one size doesn't fit all, the default crosshair may not be compatible with different Heroes in the game. For players that wish to change their crosshairs in the title, follow the steps below:

1) Launch the game. Once you are on the main lobby screen, press 'Esc' on your PC to bring up the main menu.

2) From here, navigate to 'Options.'

3) Inside the Options, select the 'Controls' tab. It will be located above, right between the Sound and Gameplay tabs.

4) Under the General section, find the Reticle option. This is where you can customize the crosshairs.

Reticle option in Controls tab (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

5) Under the Reticle option, there will be a section named 'Type.' It displays the various pre-defined custom crosshairs Overwatch 2 has set, such as - Circle, Crosshairs, Circle and Crosshairs, and Dot.

You can pick one from them if you wish to wear a pre-set crosshair.

6) However, if you don't just wish to change the crosshair but also customize it, first pick the type of crosshair you want. Then, press on the '+' sign near the Advanced section under the Reticle option. A list of different crosshair settings will emerge. They are:

Show accuracy

Color

Thickness

Crosshair Length

Center gap

Opacity

Outline Opacity

Dot Size

Dot Opacity

Scale with Resolution

You can fiddle with these settings to arrive at your required crosshairs. The left side of the panel will reflect the crosshair that your settings have resulted in.

Also, if you want to set up a custom crosshair for a particular Hero, click on the orange button to the right that reads 'Change Hero.'

Change Hero option (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Select a Hero from the available roster, and you can tweak the crosshair for that particular character.

This is all there is to know about changing one's crosshairs in Overwatch 2 Season 2. It allows players to customize their experience and helps keep the matches competitive.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title. It is currently available for download on PC (via Battle.net), PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

