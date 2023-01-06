All hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 2 Mid-Season update: Junker Queen, Moira, and more

The Overwatch 2 Season 2 Mid-Season update is finally underway. The latest patch, which went live on January 5, 2023, has brought numerous hero balance changes and bug fixes. The hero changes are particularly significant and have the potential to alter the current meta.

Season 2 of Overwatch 2 went live on December 6, 2022. It introduced a new Greek mythology-themed Battle Pass, map, events, and the Mythic Skin to the game. The first patch was huge and disrupted the prevailing Hero meta.

Since then, the developers have collected enough data to make new changes to the game, which have been pushed through with the latest update.

This article takes a closer look at all the heroes that have received changes in Overwatch 2 Season 2 Mid-Season update.

Junker Queen, Moira, and more have received significant changes in Overwatch 2 Season 2 Mid-Season update

The Season 2 Mid-Season patch has introduced several updates to heroes like Junker Queen, Zarya, Brigitte, and Moira. All the official changes are listed below.

Junker Queen

Junker Queen (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Adrenaline Rush

Now heals for the remaining wound damage when an enemy dies with wounds on them

Carnage

Cooldown is now reduced by two seconds for each enemy it impacts

Jagged Blade

Thrown impact damage reduced from 80 to 50

Thrown direct impacts now add a 30 damage wound to the stuck target. Stacks with wounds caused by Quick Melee or returning Jagged Blade hits.

Zarya

Zarya (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Energy

Energy degeneration reduced from 2.2 to two per second

Delay before energy degeneration begins after gaining energy increased from 1 to 2 seconds

Brigitte

Brigitte (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Barrier Shield

Health increased from 250 to 300

Moira

Moira (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Biotic Orb

Dealing damage with Biotic Orb now restores a small amount of Biotic Energy

Hero bug fixes

Apart from these changes, the latest Overwatch 2 patch also introduced numerous hero bug fixes, which are listed below:

Bastion

Fixed an issue where Bastion's sound effects could loop at the location of death

Fixed an issue where Bastion's whole screen would turn yellow when healed by a Brigitte Repair Pack

Kiriko

Fixed a bug with Swift Step in Capture the Flag that would send the Flag to the destination instead of dropping it where the ability was activated

Mercy

Fixed Mercy's Guardian Angel sometimes allowing her to escape Ramattra's Ravenous Vortex

Ramattra

Fixed an issue with missing assets on Ramattra's Hero Information page

Fixed an issue with Ramattra's Primary Fire effects not displaying the correct amount of projectiles for other players

Ramattra should now play rumble effects on gamepads/controllers

Ramattra can no longer have more than one barrier active at a time. Note: This could not happen in standard modes, only Custom Game or modes with low cooldowns

Tracer

Fixed an issue where Pulse Bomb would not damage Tracer if it was 'Stuck' to an enemy

These are all the hero changes in Overwatch 2 Season 2 Mid-Season update. The patch has introduced major buffs to heroes such as Brigitte, Moira, and Zarya. Junker Queen also received a few buffs but has been balanced by nerfing her Jagged Blade ability.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title. It is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

