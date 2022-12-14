Overwatch 2: How to unlock the Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin

Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland event is finally underway. This Christmas event brings with it a multitude of new incentives and features for all fans to enjoy. The celebration started on December 13 and will continue until January 4. It gives players access to an entertaining gaming mode and various fascinating incentives. One of those rewards is the Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin.

Overwatch 2 is known to bring seasonal events from time to time. In Season 1, fans got the opportunity to enjoy the Halloween event, which introduced a spooky theme to the entire game along with a particular game mode. Winter Wonderland is no different. It establishes a Christmas theme to the title, and the game modes, as well as the rewards, reflect it.

However, acquiring these items isn't easy. It involves specific event-related challenges, which, when completed, grants players those rewards. This guide will look closely at the procedure for unlocking the Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin in Overwatch 2.

Acquiring the Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin in Overwatch 2

To unlock the Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin, players must complete the Season's Greetings challenge, which involves fans accomplishing a total of six Winter Wonderland challenges. Once completed, the skin will be unlocked, and users will be able to equip it throughout all the game modes in Overwatch 2.

Here are all the Winter Wonderland challenges:

Season's Greetings: Complete 6 Winter Wonderland Challenges.

Compared to the Season 1 Halloween event, the challenges in Winter Wonderland are relatively easy and don't involve much of a grind. Moreover, unlike the Halloween event, which ran for two weeks, the Winter Wonderland event will continue for three weeks. This provides players sufficient time to unlock the Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin in Overwatch 2.

More about Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin

Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin with her weapon and shield (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Brigitte is getting a total makeover along with her sword and shield, and her entire outfit is now encased in heavy frost. Brigitte's red hair and her standard yellow-gray attire detracted from the character's warm warmth, and the designers even gave Brigitte a crown to be in keeping with the 'Ice Queen' moniker.

This is all there is to know about unlocking the Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin during the Winter Wonderland Christmas Event. Although it is assigned to the Epic class, fans deem it to be Legendary due to the design and overall visual aesthetic of the attire Brigitte receives with the skin.

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

