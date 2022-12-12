All rewards in Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Christmas Event

Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland Event is just around the corner. Blizzard Entertainment is giving its hero shooter title a winter makeover with Christmas esthetics just in time for the upcoming holiday season. Just like Christmas, the upcoming event brings numerous gifts and rewards for all players in the form of Hero skins, Weapon Charms, and more.

Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland Event was officially announced with their Season 2 road map. This isn't the first time that the franchise has announced a Christmas Event as it was present in the prequel as well. It generally brings a significant overhaul to the game's maps, introduced limited-time game modes, and more. Unfortunately, not much is known about the event this time around.

This article takes a more in-depth look at each of the free rewards for the Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Event that have been made public so far.

All Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Event rewards

Overwatch Cavalry 🇬🇧 @OverwatchCaval



Upcoming FREE Winter Wonderland Skin + Weapon Charm

As mentioned earlier, the details pertaining to the event rewards at the moment are fairly limited. However, here's what the community has been able to identify so far - the Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin, Snowman Head Weapon Charm, and the Festive Wreath Weapon Charm.

Besides these cosmetic items, fans can also expect to receive Christmas-themed titles, cards, and more. The section below discusses the three known rewards in the game.

Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin

Epic Ice Queen Brigitte skin (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Brigitte is receiving a complete makeover along with her weapon and shield, with her entire attire being covered in thick frost. Taking away the character's warm energy thanks to her red hair and her default yellow-grey outfit, the designers even gave Brigitte a crown to stay true to the 'Ice Queen' title.

As of right now, there's no information on how players can unlock it, but it may likely be available for free. To acquire it, gamers will have to either participate in the event or complete specific event-related challenges.

Snowman Head Weapon Charm

Snowman Head Weapon Charm (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As the name suggests, this weapon charm features a snowman's head with a black hat. Fans will likely be able to unlock this by completing various Winter Wonderland challenges and once obtained, they can equip it with their favorite Hero's weapon.

Festive Wreath Weapon Charm

Festive Wreath Weapon Charm (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Lastly, we come to the Festive Wreath Weapon Charm. Like an actual wreath, this charm appears to be an arrangement of flowers and leaves in a circular shape with a red ribbon tied in the form of a bow at the bottom.

It's expected to be available as a reward for completing special tasks in-game or simply participating in the Winter Wonderland Event.

When does Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Event go live?

Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland Event will be a part of Season 2. It goes live on December 13, 2022, and will remain active until January 4, 2023. Unlike the Halloween Event, which ran for a duration of two weeks, the upcoming Christmas Event will last for over three weeks. This will ensure that fans have enough time to enjoy the game's holiday theme and unlock the event's numerous rewards.

This is all there's to know about the upcoming Overwatch 2 Winter Wonderland Event rewards. Fans are speculating that more rewards and incentives will be disclosed once the event goes live. Shortly after this event ends, the Lunar New Year event will begin on January 17, 2022, and will run until February 1, 2023, marking the end of Season 2.

Overwatch Overwatch @PlayOverwatch



TWENTY FIVE. MILLION. PLAYERS. IN. TEN. DAYS.
Thank you to the 25 Million Players who have now jumped into #Overwatch2 with us

Overwatch 2 is a free-to-play FPS title, which is currently available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

