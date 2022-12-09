Overwatch 2: How to earn free Overwatch Coins through Microsoft Rewards program

Overwatch Coins are the in-game currency of Overwatch 2. They function as real money in the title, allowing players to buy numerous skins and other cosmetic items. Earlier, there were only two ways for fans to get such coins. However, as per recent developments in the gaming space, players will now be able to earn them for free through Microsoft Rewards.

Microsoft Rewards is a program undertaken by the American software giant. It enables users to earn points through various methods mentioned therein. These can then be collected and redeemed for numerous gifts and rewards. A recent update to the Rewards program now allows its users to earn points that can be exchanged for Overwatch Coins.

This article will take a closer look into the process of earning Overwatch coins for free through Microsoft Rewards.

A guide to earning free Overwatch 2 Coins via the Microsoft Rewards program

As mentioned, earlier only two official methods were available to acquire Overwatch 2 Coins - by completing in-game challenges or purchasing them - and the only free route was the first one. Now, you can simply take the help of the Microsoft Rewards program to earn such coins for free.

To be eligible for free coins, you will have to first register with Microsoft Rewards. It is easy and can be done within a matter of minutes. Here's how you can do so:

First, head over to the official Microsoft Rewards page. Now, proceed to sign up for the program using your Microsoft account. If you don't have one already, you will need to create one.

Once you have completed the above two steps, you are ready to earn free Overwatch 2 coins. When you have earned enough, you can simply use the interface to redeem such points. Just click on the Redeem section to see all the items you can avail via your points.

How to earn Microsoft Rewards points?

Accruing Microsoft Rewards points is fairly easy. The following are a few tasks that you can complete to earn them:

Use the Windows Search function to look up the web. Search using Cortana with Bing as the search engine. Search the web using the Bing search engine. You can also combine this with the use of the Microsoft Edge browser for extra points.

Apart from these, check the dashboard of your Microsoft Rewards account to take advantage of the numerous other tasks that grant you free points. These involve installing some apps and extensions, taking surveys, and more. Xbox users can avail extra points by completing the additional tasks available through the Rewards app.

According to various sources online, the rate of exchange between the Overwatch 2 Coins and Microsoft Rewards points are:

200 Overwatch Coins: 1,800 Microsoft Points

500 Overwatch Coins: 5,000 Microsoft Points

1,000 Overwatch Coins: 10,000 Microsoft Point

Apart from completing challenges in-game, players can now combine their efforts with the Microsoft Rewards program to earn a lot of Overwatch 2 coins in a short time window.

Overwatch 2 Season 2 is now live and available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

