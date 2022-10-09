Overwatch 2: How to get Overwatch coins for free

Overwatch 2 is a first-person hero shooter title where teams of two with five players each compete using Heroes who possess special abilities and powers. The Season 1 Battle Pass brings exciting rewards for gamers. Apart from a new Hero, it also includes a skin of a new rarity level called Mythic.

Just like its predecessor, the new title allows its users to buy various in-game items and the Battle Pass through real currency or its own version called Overwatch coins. Currently, there are two ways fans can get their hands on the said money- they can buy it or choose to earn it.

This article will take a closer look into the process of earning Overwatch coins for free.

Obtaining Overwatch coins for free in Overwatch 2 requires a lot of grinding

Presently, there is only one way users can earn Overwatch coins and it involves completing the Weekly challenges in-game.

Overwatch 2 presents its players with 11 Weekly challenges every week. Completing all 11 of them grants users a total of 60 Overwatch coins. This implies that a total of 240 coins can be earned in a month. Completing these challenges will also provide users with XP, which can be used to level up their Battle Pass tiers.

However, the process is a grind. Completing weekly challenges is a time consuming process and certainly not easy to do. Users are generally provided with task such as "Win 10 games queued as all roles," "Win 7 games in any arcade mode," "Mitigate a total of 40,000 damage" and more.

Overwatch 2 weekly challenges (Image via Sportskeeda)

Moreover, the Battle Pass costs 1000 Overwatch coins. Meaning, players will have to complete 11 weekly challenges every week for over four months to be able to purchase it. So, while gamers can earn them for free, it will take a long time to accumulate enough.

How much do Overwatch coins cost in real currency?

If you wish to skip the grind and get your hands on the latest skins and the Battle Pass, you can buy Overwatch coins directly from the in-game store.

To do this, head over to the Shop tab in your game. Then, navigate to "+" icon near the Overwatch coins logo in the top right corner. Clicking on it will display a window with various packages of the coins that are available for purchase. These can be used to buy any cosmetic item that is on offer in the game's shop itself.

Overwatch 2 Coin packages (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here's how much they cost:

500 Coins: $4.99

$4.99 100 Coins: $9.99

$9.99 2200 Coins: $19.99

$19.99 5700 Coins: $49.99

$49.99 11600 Coins: $99.99

For now, there is no other way for players to earn these coins. While the process might be time consuming and tough, it at least grants them with free coins. Fans have argued over how difficult the process of earning the currency is this time around is and have suggested this is the price users pay for doing away with lootboxes.

Overwatch 2 is now available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

