How to complete all Overwatch 2 Season 1 challenges and earn XP rewards

Overwatch 2 has officially launched, and with it kicked off the first season of the game, The Season introduced three new heroes, six new maps, and over thirty different skins along with a new battle pass, mythic skin, and game mode.

Overwatch 2 also introduces different types of challenges, such as daily, weekly, season, competitive, lifetime, and hero challenges for the player to complete and earn XP to level up the battle pass. Let's take a closer look at Overwatch 2 Season 1 challenges with the requirements and XP rewards.

What are the Overwatch 2 Season 1 challenges and rewards?

Overwatch 2 Season 1 kicked off with the launch of the game on October 4 and will end on December 5, 2022. While the daily and weekly challenges will change from day to day, week to week, the season and competitive challenges will remain constant during the time period.

With that being said, let's take a look at the Overwatch 2 Season 1 challenges and the Rewards.

Grand Prix Champion (1,000) - Win three games in Circuit Royal.

(1,000) - Win three games in Circuit Royal. Veni, Vidi, Vici (1,000) - Win three games in Colosseo.

(1,000) - Win three games in Colosseo. Hoping for Victor (1,000) - Win three games in Esperanca.

(1,000) - Win three games in Esperanca. Staying On Track (500) - Earn five eliminations in or from the train near the capture point on Midtown.

(500) - Earn five eliminations in or from the train near the capture point on Midtown. Welcome to the 6ix (1,000) - Win three games on New Queen Street.

(1,000) - Win three games on New Queen Street. Cidade Maravilhosa (1,000)-Win three games in Paraiso.

(1,000)-Win three games in Paraiso. Literal Wall Hacks (500)-Heal an injured ally after using Swift Step through a wall in five games as Kiriko.

(500)-Heal an injured ally after using Swift Step through a wall in five games as Kiriko. Never Saw It Coming (500)-Damage a hero with the return flight of your knife as Junker Queen.

(500)-Damage a hero with the return flight of your knife as Junker Queen. Railgun Mastery (500)-Earn five eliminations with your alternate fire as Sojourn.

(500)-Earn five eliminations with your alternate fire as Sojourn. One-Two Punch (500)-Rocket Punch an enemy after leaping into them with Seismic Slam in five games as Doomfist.

(500)-Rocket Punch an enemy after leaping into them with Seismic Slam in five games as Doomfist. Trigger Discipline (500)-Eliminate a Doomfist within five seconds after his Power Block ends in five games.

(500)-Eliminate a Doomfist within five seconds after his Power Block ends in five games. System-Wide Malfunction (500)-Mitigate 1,000 damage output by Bastion.

(500)-Mitigate 1,000 damage output by Bastion. No, No, No! Yes, Yes, Yes! (500)-Use Charge to get an environmental kill without falling to your own death too as Reinhardt.

(500)-Use Charge to get an environmental kill without falling to your own death too as Reinhardt. In For A Shock (500)-Deal 1,000 damage with your secondary fire as Winston.

(500)-Deal 1,000 damage with your secondary fire as Winston. Never Skip Leg Day (500)-Get an environmental kill with Snap Kick as Zenyatta.

(500)-Get an environmental kill with Snap Kick as Zenyatta. Devine Protection (500)-Stay alive for five seconds after being cleansed by Kiriko’s Protection Suzu.

(500)-Stay alive for five seconds after being cleansed by Kiriko’s Protection Suzu. Denied! (500)-Earn an elimination/assist on an enemy Sojourn during her ultimate.

(500)-Earn an elimination/assist on an enemy Sojourn during her ultimate. Ancestral Empowerment (500)-Earn five eliminations while buffed by Kiriko’s ultimate

(500)-Earn five eliminations while buffed by Kiriko’s ultimate Cease Your Resistance (500)-Earn five eliminations on enemies affected by any of Orisa’s abilities or ultimate.

(500)-Earn five eliminations on enemies affected by any of Orisa’s abilities or ultimate. High Roller (500)-Earn five eliminations from the balcony of Maison Borsa on Circuit Royal.

(500)-Earn five eliminations from the balcony of Maison Borsa on Circuit Royal. Te Salutant (500)-Earn five eliminations while listening to the cheers of the masses in Colosseo.

(500)-Earn five eliminations while listening to the cheers of the masses in Colosseo. Big Apple Aspirations (500)-Win three games in Midtown.

(500)-Win three games in Midtown. Concrete Jungle Playground (500)-Earn five eliminations from above the Midtown Tunnel on Midtown.

(500)-Earn five eliminations from above the Midtown Tunnel on Midtown. Double-Double (500)-Earn five eliminations in or from Hotel Montebianco or the Memorial Library on New Queen Street.

(500)-Earn five eliminations in or from Hotel Montebianco or the Memorial Library on New Queen Street. Hometown Advantage (500)-Ear five eliminations from the neighborhood rooftops in Paraiso.

(500)-Ear five eliminations from the neighborhood rooftops in Paraiso. As The Queen Commands (500)-Earn five eliminations while buffed by Junker Queen’s Commanding Shout.

(500)-Earn five eliminations while buffed by Junker Queen’s Commanding Shout. Hacksecution (500)-Get five eliminations on heroes highlighted by Sombra’s hack.

(500)-Get five eliminations on heroes highlighted by Sombra’s hack. Javelin Mastery (500)-Pin five enemies into a wall with Energy Javelin as Orisa.

(500)-Pin five enemies into a wall with Energy Javelin as Orisa. All Hail the Queen (500)-Earn five eliminations on heroes while they are affected by Junker Queen’s ultimate.

(500)-Earn five eliminations on heroes while they are affected by Junker Queen’s ultimate. Disruptive Behavior(500)-Earn five eliminations on heroes slowed by Sojourn’s Disruptor shot.

I Make My Own Fate (500)-Escape Orisa’s ultimate.

(500)-Escape Orisa’s ultimate. Finish Them!! (500)-Eliminate an enemy hero immediately after they’ve been punched into a wall by Doomfist.

(500)-Eliminate an enemy hero immediately after they’ve been punched into a wall by Doomfist. Tankbuster (500)-Break a barrier five times while in Configuration: Assault as Bastion.

(500)-Break a barrier five times while in Configuration: Assault as Bastion. Horseshoes, Hand Grenades, and Ultimates (500)-Eliminate three enemies damaged by Bastion’s ultimate.

(500)-Eliminate three enemies damaged by Bastion’s ultimate. Hook, Line, and Sinker (500)-Hook an enemy during your ultimate as Roadhog.

(500)-Hook an enemy during your ultimate as Roadhog. Wombo Combo (500)-Eliminate three enemies with both Shield Bash and Whip Flail as Brigitte.

(500)-Eliminate three enemies with both Shield Bash and Whip Flail as Brigitte. Season One: Open Queue Competitor (1,000)-Win seven games in Competitive Play’s Open Queue.

(1,000)-Win seven games in Competitive Play’s Open Queue. Season One: Role Queue Competitor (1,000)-Win seven games in Competitive Play’s Role Queue.

(1,000)-Win seven games in Competitive Play’s Role Queue. Season One: Amateur Competitor (1,000)-Win 20 games in any Competitive mode.

(1,000)-Win 20 games in any Competitive mode. Season One: Experienced Competitor (1,000)-Win 50 games in any Competitive mode.

(1,000)-Win 50 games in any Competitive mode. Season One: Veteran Competitor(1,000)-Win 100 games in any Competitive mode.

Overwatch 2 is available for free on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and the PC via Battle.net. Interested players can try out the game today.

