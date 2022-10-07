How to earn Overwatch 2 XP fast and easily

Overwatch 2 was finally released after much anticipation on October 4, 2022. Along with it came the Season 1 Battle Pass for the title featuring a total of 80 tiers for players to grind through. Doing so will reward gamers with several items, such as Hero skins, charms, sprays, and more. Level 80 has a skin with a new rarity level called Mythic, which is a new addition to the Overwatch franchise.

Each tier is 10,000 XP. This means that to achieve a 100% completion of the Battle Pass, players will have to acquire a total of 800,000 XP before the BP ends. While it might seem difficult to accumulate that many experience points simply by playing matches, there are ways gamers can accelerate this process.

Fast and easy ways to obtain XP in Blizzard's Overwatch 2

Earning extra experience points in Overwatch 2 is quite easy if done correctly. To do so, players can use the following methods:

1) Completing challenges

Overwatch 2 gives its owners three daily challenges every day. Completing each of these will give you 3,000 XP. This means you'll be making a total of 9,000 XP per day.

Moreover, there are Weekly challenges, completing one of which will give you 5,000 XP. In a week, there are 11 of these. That would result in 55,000 XP per week. Hence, if you complete all the Daily and Weekly challenges, you can earn a maximum of 118,000 XP every week.

In addition to this, there are Seasonal challenges that gamers can complete to earn a significant amount of extra experience points.

2) Teaming up with friends

It is always recommended to queue for a match with friends, as you will be earning extra XP for simply playing the game while in a party with your buddies. Overwatch 2 grants you and your friends 20% extra experience points for playing a match, irrespective of its outcome.

3) Premium Battle Pass

Owning the Premium Battle Pass will provide players with 20% extra XP on every experience point earned through the above methods (teaming up with friends and challenges). This XP boost will be available throughout Season One.

On top of that, the Premium BP also instantly unlocks the new Hero Kiriko and rewards owners with several in-game cosmetics, including five Legendary and one Epic skin, as well as the all-new Mythic Genji.

The Battle Pass costs $10 or 1000 Overwatch coins. These coins can be purchased directly or earned over time by completing Weekly challenges.

When gamers combine all the above-mentioned methods, they can easily earn a significant amount of experience points in a short period of time. This will allow them to unlock each tier in the Battle Pass and get their hands on all the new skins and other goodies.

Overwatch 2 is now available for download on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Poll : 0 votes